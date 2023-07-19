At this Scottsdale venue, ‘heat wave’ is not an option

Right around noon July 12, the temperature in most parts of Scottsdale crept over 100 on the way to a high just short of 110.
The temperature was nearly half that at Ice Den Scottsdale.
It's the coolest spot in the city.
Here, for a few precious hours, the brutal desert heat is frozen like an afternoon in a blender.
Studies show Scottsdale summers are getting hotter just about every year. During an unusually cool June, locals exchanged knowing looks. "It's coming," they knew.
Sure enough, since July 1, Scottsdale has been sizzling.
Last week was the hottest stretch of the year.
AccuWeather’s forecast for today, July 16, called for Scottsdale’s high to near 120 degrees. The rest of the week won’t be much cooler across the Valley.
Few cities around have what could be called Scottsdale's iced oasis: a super-chill ice-skating rink.
Marcy Fileccia was bundled for work last week, even during yet another heat wave catching national attention.
"I have a space heater in my office," the president of Ice Den Scottsdale said with a laugh, if not a shiver.
“My colleagues and I will get strange looks when we leave our campus to go somewhere because we're wearing like weird layers that people would not normally be wearing July 10 in Scottsdale.”
The air temperature in the Ice Den’s two rinks is a chill 56 degrees.
When people come in from the blazing parking lot, Fileccia said, “You can hear them audibly exhale.”
Before a public skate session, the facility was buzzing at lunchtime, with TV screens showing an NHL Network hockey replay in the restaurant auxiliary room overlooking the rink, where a Zamboni shined the ice to glass.
Oblivious to the hockey game, three dozen ladies – bundled in sweaters and shawls – were playing cards over lunch.
A half dozen figure skaters were on the Shane Doan Rink, practicing sharp turns, speed laps, spins and leaps.
Most were wearing athletic sweatshirts under vests, long leggings and gloves.
Must stay warm!
The Coyotes Rink, slightly larger, opened for a two-hour public skate at 1:30 p.m. on this day. Public skates are sparse, with ice time booked by leagues and private parties – including actual Coyotes logging off-season workouts.
After Tempe voters shot down a deal for a pro hockey arena, rumors have swirled like figure skaters that the Coyotes will land in Scottsdale, or perhaps on nearby tribal land.
That would be fine with Fileccia, a Winnipeg native and lifelong hockey fan.
Even if it doesn't become the home to the team, Scottsdale is home to many Coyotes.
So, having their practice facility at the Ice Den is a bonus.
“Most of them live up here in DC Ranch, North Scottsdale – and a lot of them are in Paradise Valley,” Fileccia said.
Then again, she added, if the Coyotes build a new arena in the Valley with a practice facility – that’s a win for the Ice Den, as well, since the rink has to turn away so many amateurs looking for ice time.
Scottsdale on ice
Ice Den Scottsdale, built 25 years ago specifically as a Coyotes practice facility, has become a summer time respite for those suffering from the unrelenting sun.
Megan and Madisen Wahlman are two-thirds of Phoenix triplets. Their brother doesn’t like ice skating, but the sisters have been coming to the skating rink for 10 years.
“We kind of vibe, here,” Megan said.
“Great way to get exercise,” Madisen added, with a knowing grin at her sister, “without absolutely dying in the heat.”
Those on the ice – whether skating expertly or sprawling and falling – would agree.
If he wasn't here, "I'd be at my house reading," said a young man as he entered the rink.
Leisurely skaters are far from the only ones competing for ice time here. Various levels of hockey teams, from first-timers to former pros, shoot it out at the Ice Den every day.
The “Elite” league of top-shelfers typically compete Monday nights. Many games are open and free to watch.
With schools back in session in a few weeks, more teams will be calling the Ice Den to book time.
“There's not enough space – the Valley is under-ice for hockey and figure skating programming,” Fileccia said.
“We definitely need more ice in the Valley.”
With a skin-burning summer just heating up, many will drink to that.
Cooling off
Ice Den Scottsdale public skate sessions are two hours in length, unless otherwise posted with a 20-minute intermission. Dates and times are subject to change.
Skate trainers are available to rent for a fee and can be used at these family friendly sessions.
Admission is $15 per skater including skate rental.
Space is limited. Online advance registration/reservations required.
The next public skate is noon to 2 p.m. Thursday, July 20.
Make reservations at: icedenscottsdale.com/public-skating.
Registration opens at noon two days prior to sessions and closes when capacity is reached or one hour prior to session, whichever occurs first. No walk-ups are permitted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.