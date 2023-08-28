Axon surfing AI to bigger profits

Attention busy police officers: Imagine not having to write reports.
That’s the future, according to Scottsdale’s Axon.
After riding a wave of demand for police accountability and non-lethal force, Axon is now surfing artificial intelligence.
According to an Aug. 11 story in investors.com, the stun gun maker's quarterly profit grew 152%, after 96% and 52% profit growth in the prior two quarters.
Axon now anticipates 2023 revenue from $1.51 billion to $1.53 billion, up from its previous forecast of $1.44 billion to $1.46 billion.
Best known for its Taser line of nonlethal stun guns, Taser also makes body and in-car cameras and drones and related software, sold primarily to law enforcement agencies.
“Axon uses artificial intelligence in transcription, video redaction and automated license plate recognition,” the investors.com story noted.
“The company has been working on a six-year plan to use AI to pull data from body-camera videos to assist officers in writing police reports.”
While Axon is as prevalent in the Valley as it is across the country, don’t look for some of those “Robocop”-type features here – for now, at least.
“While we do partner with Axon for our body camera program and Taser programs, we do not utilize Axon technology for any of our transcription or redaction purposes,” Scottsdale Police Department Sgt. Allison Sempsis said.
“Scottsdale officers do not use any AI for authoring reports or any other documents,” Sempsis added. “We also do not use AI for license plate recognition or transcription.”
