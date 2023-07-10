Banner requests rezoning for new medical campus

The rapidly-changing landscape adjacent to the Loop 101 has been the site of multiple high-end apartment offices, hotels and buildings – including plans for an Axon “campus” with all of the above.
Now, a major health provider is preparing to join the party.
Plans for Banner Health Medical Campus at Hayden Road just south of the Loop 101 – across the road from Axon – were announced three months ago.
But there the healthcare giant has some work to do.
After purchasing the land, next on the list is a request for a zoning district map amendment. Banner is requesting a change from Planned Community Development to Special Campus District to facilitate a new medical campus featuring a full-service hospital with a helipad on 48 acres.
The plans show multiple buildings varying from two to five stories high.
The site is at 18400 N. Hayden Road, currently occupied by Celebration of Fine Art, which has “40,000 square feet of working studios for 100 renowned and emerging artists from across the country,” according to its website.
The art center did not respond to a request about its future plans.
According to David Lozano, a Banner spokesman, Banner was in the process of purchasing the land and plans to open the facility in 2026, bringing some 2,500 jobs – and access for thousands of patients.
According to a Banner press release, the $400 million project will include an acute care hospital, adjacent medical office building and a cancer center.
An open house regarding a zoning and development request for the Banner project was held March 29.
According to a press release, “Banner Scottsdale Medical Center will be a full-service, destination hospital with a focus on key areas of distinction for Banner, including cardiovascular, orthopedics, cancer and neuroscience programs.”
According to the city, a public hearing for Banner’s rezoning request has not yet been scheduled.
