Dr. Kelly Shortridge recently returned to his hometown, joining the bariatric program at Abrazo Scottsdale.
He’s receiving rave reviews, as shown in recent patient comments on the Abrazo site: “Doctor was thorough and direct, courteous and professional, and I felt confident in my care;” “I am genuinely looking forward to working with Dr. Shortridge as I feel he is just as concerned for my well-being as I am.”
It could be argued that Shortridge is, indeed, a lifesaver.
According to a medical study published last April in the Lancet, a peer-reviewed medical journal, “excess weight in the U.S. was responsible for over 1,300 deaths per day (nearly 500,000 per year) in 2016, contributing to higher excess mortality than smoking…On average, excess weight was associated with a loss in life expectancy of nearly 24 years.”
Every day, distraught patients come to see Shortridge and his supervisor, Dr. Daniel Fang, an Ahwatukee resident who is Abrazo Scottsdale’s bariatric medical director. Some are so obese that just getting to the clinic is a painful journey.
Most have tried diets, pills, workout routines, support groups and more in what for many is a lifelong, losing battle with weight.
Fang and Shortridge say they can tip the scales – so to speak – with bariatric surgery that is so technologically advanced that after surgery and an overnight stay for observation, most return to daily routines in two weeks.
“A lot of our patients that have a sedentary job or a desk job can go back as soon as a week after surgery,” Fang said.
According to the Mayo Clinic’s website, “Gastric bypass and other weight-loss surgeries – known collectively as bariatric surgery – involve making changes to your digestive system to help you lose weight. Bariatric surgery is done when diet and exercise haven't worked or when you have serious health problems because of your weight.”
Using cutting-edge technology, Abrazo Scottsdale provides “minimally invasive robot-assisted surgery” for many bariatric procedures.
This isn’t “robot surgery,” as Fang and Shortride are at the commands of the da Vinci XI surgical system, which provides computer guidance and magnified, 3-D views of the surgical site.
It sure works, Natalie Lopez will tell you.
“Using various methods, I lost weight through the years but was never able to keep it off. I became so tired of the weight gain and weight loss. I had headaches and diabetes,” Lopez said.
Ready for a major change as her weight neared 300 pounds, Lopez traveled north from the city of Maricopa to Scottsdale for Abrazo’s wraparound surgery and support systems.
Since going through the bariatric process, she has lost 100 pounds.
She understands that while she has been given the best ammunition available, the battle will continue.
“The team at Abrazo was super supportive and encouraged me every step of the way,” she said. “Before the surgery, they gave me a step-by-step plan.
“I met with the doctors and dietitians, who taught me the right way to eat, and I had weekly weigh-ins,” she said. “They helped me accomplish my life goal. I continue to see the team today to keep myself accountable.”
Fang stresses the big-picture of his clinic, which is far from a stitch-and-done approach.
“We try to get these patients to start making changes in their lifestyle several months before having a surgery done to get them ready for the surgery. And that way it's not just a shock to their system after a surgery so they're kind of prepared for the whole process,” Fang said.
“Then, once they’ve had the surgery done, they hit the ground running.”
Don’t expect to walk in off the street and get surgery: Fang says most patients have a three- to six-month preparation path.
Fang points with pride to the recent “Bariatric Institutes of Quality” designation from insurance giant Aetna.
This was the fourth designation for quality and value in bariatric surgery for the Medical and Surgical Weight Loss Program at Abrazo Scottsdale.
“The designations and accreditations that Abrazo Scottsdale Campus has received demonstrate that our bariatrics program provides quality care, clinical excellence and positive patient outcomes, while also recognizing the efficiency and value of our program,” Fang said.
When they ask patients what they want to look like, many can look at the two doctors and say, “I want to be normal – like you.”
Both surgeons weigh a slender 165 pounds. Fang, 60, is 5-foot-10; Shortridge, 33, is an inch shorter.
Yet they and their staff understand the struggles of their patients.
“All of us have family members who have been overweight or obese at some point,” Fang said. “Obesity is a very common disease.”
They are skeptical about ozempic – a diabetes medicine used by some celebrities for weight loss – and other “trendy” weight-loss medications.
“I think it's a useful medication to help with weight loss,” Fang allowed, regarding ozempic. “But the amount of weight loss you get with that class of medications is still drastically less than weight-loss surgeries.
“The other thing to kind of keep in mind is that if you are taking one of those medications for weight loss, you need to take that medication for life. Because once you stop taking the medication, the chances are very high that you will regain all your weight back if not more.”
Conversely, Fang stressed, “bariatric surgery is for life – making permanent changes to your body.”
Shortridge, who lives in McCormick Ranch, came back to Scottsdale with his wife, Stephanie (“my high school sweetheart”), after studying medicine at UT Houston.
Growing up 4 miles from Abrazo Scottsdale, in a quiet neighborhood near 56th Street and Thunderbird Road, his education began at Scottsdale Christian Academy, then continued at Paradise Valley Community College and Grand Canyon University.
He may not get as instantly-gratifying results as, say, an emergency-room physician fishing bullets out of a gunshot victim or a heart surgeon working on a massive heart attack, but Shortridge feels he has made a satisfying career choice.
“I think that it is a very needed field,” he said. “I really like doing the surgery. And when you're able to get a patient who has been struggling with obesity for their entire life and you can get them down to normal weight in a year – and all of their comorbidities are gone.
“You've cured them of their diabetes, or cholesterol or high blood pressure or sleep apnea, all of these things. That can be very rewarding.”
