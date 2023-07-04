Big boomers banned in Scottsdale

Yes, Arizona state law allows the use of permissible consumer fireworks between 8 a.m. and 11 p.m. June 24 through July 6, with that time extended to 1 a.m. on July 5.
But there are some “extra things,” in Scottsdale.
“We can’t be less restrictive, but city codes can be more restrictive,” said Scottsdale Police Officer Aaron Bolin, a department spokesman.
For instance, Scottsdale outlaws setting off any fireworks “on all publicly owned property which includes, but is not limited to, city buildings, city parking lots, city parks, public schools and city streets and within 1 mile of the McDowell Sonoran Preserve or Pinnacle Peak Park.”
Those latter two are crucial, Bolin noted, as thousands of people live on the border (or close to) those big public spaces.
“It's a ginormous area that people need to be paying attention to,” Bolin noted.
Setting off a firework that causes a blaze on public land could be catastrophic – “but you could, unfortunately, start a fire on your own property if you're not careful,” Bolin added.
People setting off illegal fireworks face, according to city code, “a class three misdemeanor with a minimum fine of $275.”
But wait – there’s more in Scottsdale’s code:
“A person who uses, discharges or ignites fireworks is liable for the expenses of any emergency response that is required by such use, discharge or ignition.”
It’s a pretty frightening threat, though it apparently remains just that: “I’m not aware it’s ever had to be enacted,” Bolin said of the potential of a violator footing the emergency response bill.
Far more common are calls reporting illegal fireworks – and the dog-scaring, infant-frightening, peace-shattering BOOM’s that follow the pretty lights.
What exactly is legal and illegal regarding fireworks?
“The easiest, simplest way I try to explain it to most people is that if it's a firework or a device that leaves the ground, then that's generally illegal fireworks,” Bolin said.
“So if it's something that shoots into the air and then explodes, that would be something that would be illegal.”
Hand-held sparklers are generally just fine.
But police are ready to answer calls about the big boomers.
“It's always kind of a case by case thing,” Bolin said. “It can be difficult to enforce some – but we do encourage our community members to call when they do observe something that would be an illegal firework.”
Unless the illegal activity has started a fire – in which case calling 911 is best – the best way to report illegal fireworks is by calling Scottsdale’s nonemergency line, 480-312-5000.
Bolin acknowledges the balancing act of keeping the community safe while allowing Independence Day joy.
“This is a great country and we have a lot to celebrate, including our independence, so we want people to do that as safely as possible,” Bolin said.
Multi-agency DUI task forces will also be on the lookout for those driving around Scottsdale under the influence.
“Typically,” Bolin added, “alcohol and fireworks don't mix, either.”
Meanwhile, fireworks can pose a scary and harmful time for people with PTSD, especially combat veterans, as well as pets.
One East Valley resident said her dog “will literally try to wedge himself between a washer and dryer, which do not move. Have tried every CBD chew, or calm drug paste from [the] vet, Xanax and Valium. Benadryl does nothing. “Nothing works.. … It breaks my heart.”
Camp Bow Wow, a pet daycare and boarding center in Mesa that is opening soon at 900 E. Pecos Road in Chandler, offered some tips to keep pets safe during the noisy Independence Day festivities.
It advised owners to put their pets in the quietest room they could find with something to block out most of the street noise, or cranking up some music.
While Camp Bow Wow discourages owners from taking their pets outside or near big groups of people, it also reminded them to make sure their dog has a collar with ID and is microchip-registered.
It also advised giving a pup a special treat or long-lasting chew five to 10 minutes ahead of fireworks so they’re distracted.
