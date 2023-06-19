Booze, bikes, brides make June boon

The June mating call of Old Town Scottsdale goes something like this: "Woooo-ewwww!"
Unlike calls of the wild intended to draw mates, the calls of these feral females signifies one of them is off limits.
Then again, the other dozen or so tequila-powered ladies pedaling, sipping, selfie-ing and hollering are often lookin’ for love – or, at least, party partners.
Particularly this time of year, with June brides riding off into the dating sunset, party bikes packed with energetic, loud young ladies are a ubiquitous sight in Old Town.
A social media-fueled frenzy has pushed Scottsdale to rival Nashville as the No. 1 bachelorette party destination in the nation.
Las Vegas?
Big for bachelor parties, but not even close for the ladies' versions.
"Vegas sucks (expletive)," exclaimed Moriah Pera – soon to be Nelson – as the Xena Warrior Princess lookalike and her 14 bridesmaids took a break on Main Street.
By noon on a Friday, the young ladies from Reno were well into a gigantic bottle of tequila with the level of a massive vodka bottle also plummeting.
The bride and her crew - which included another Moriah and three Taylors – were among scores of pre-wedding parties shopping, dining and drinking their way through Scottsdale the first weekend of June.
Told they had been to Boondocks the night before, one wondered about their thoughts on the local young men.
“Aggressive vultures,” shot out Lindsay Nelson, sister of the groom. “We’re a group of hotties – it gets old.”
Just the same, she allowed, “I did make out with a guy last night.”
Scottsdale bars, restaurants, shops and rental facilities are also making out – big time.
June boon
After a robust spring, traffic around Scottsdale’s busiest area figuratively and literally tamped down, as evidenced by dozens of empty parking spaces – all filled, just over a month ago – from Main Street to Camelback Road.
As June began, nearly every intersection of Old Town seemed to be punctuated by a slow-moving party bike, filled with bride-to-be parties from Boston, Oklahoma City, Denver, Seattle – and a smattering of local bachelorette parties, like one honoring Chandler’s Sydnee Behlmer.
She and her bar-hopping party fueled up at Rockbar, a sports bar that caters to bachelorettes, with $5 Fireball and Pink Whitney (vodka and pink lemonade) shot specials for party bikers.
“It’s so fun – I’ve never done it before,” said Sami Pincus, a Scottsdale local on her first party-bike excursion.
Shae Hardan, bar manager of Rockbar, said bachelorette parties provide a financial shot – so to speak – this time of year.
“We can get up to 90 (bachelorette parties) during the season,” she said. “Even during the slow season, we get 30 to 40 a day.”
That means an extra 300 to 400 people coming in, ready to quench their thirst.
“We’ve never been to the desert before,” Melissa Wilkson, a bach-partier from North Carolina, said between sips. “We love it!”
This party is not alone in their Scottsdale crush.
A New York Times story last June declared, “The Bachelorette Party Comes for Scottsdale.”
The Times talked to a Hoboken bride-to-be, who explained, “Scottsdale kept popping up on her Instagram feed as a popular bachelorette-party destination.
“Everyone was talking about how amazing the nightlife is and the restaurants and the shopping,” she said. “And so I was like, ‘Let’s do Scottsdale!’”
Data compiled by Bach (pronounced “batch”), an app that helps users plan and book bachelorette parties, ranked Scottsdale second as a “bach party” destination – behind only Nashville and ahead of Las Vegas, Miami and Palm Springs.
According to the New York Times story, Bach tracked 3,600 bachelorette parties in Scottsdale in 2021. In 2022, the number quadrupled, with 11,600 bridesmaid groups – roughly 100,000 ladies – hitting Scottsdale last year.
Though that remains far behind the 30,000 bridal celebrations annually in Nashville, people like Robert Mayer say “bring it on, ladies!”
Mayer, the owner of Arizona Party Bikes in Scottsdale, says well over half his business of taking groups bar-hopping through Old Town comes from bachelorette parties.
Speaking of rankings, Arizona Party Bikes landed on Trip Advisor’s “Top Overall Experiences - United States” list. (“Save money with our most popular option, where groups of up to 15 people can book the entire Scottsdale party bike for a two-hour fun-filled private tour.”)
Stephanie Pressler, of tourist-promoter group Experience Scottsdale, said something is definitely going on.
“Anecdotally, we began hearing from our partners about increased interest from bachelorette groups going back to 2019. It seems awareness of Scottsdale as a bachelorette destination has only increased since then,” she said.
Pressler said bridal parties are lured to Scottsdale by “luxury resorts, spas, shopping, dining and outdoor adventure for a sophisticated and fun getaway.”
After a bang-up May in which his company hosted 479 bachelorette parties, bike-party maven Mayer expects a June with upwards of 400 bachelorette parties.
At 10 per party, that means 4,000 hungry, thirsty young women descending on Scottsdale. Most are in their late-20s to early 30s, Mayer noted.
By contrast, he entertained a mere 55 bachelor parties in May.
Mayer chuckled about how disorganized the relatively-few bachelor parties he books tend to be.
Where guys tend to drink first and figure things out later, he said the female parties are remarkably organized, having done extensive research to put together detailed itineraries.
And unlike the stereotypical bachelor party, where everyone ends up in jail, with bachelorette parties, “the worst that happens is that they're too organized, you know, and they get on each other's nerves.”
The Protti party
Organization-gone-mad case in point: To celebrate Lara Protti’s fleeting days as a single, organizers Jaime Price, Brittany Corea and Rielle Protti (sister of the bride) put together and mailed to their bach party a Powerpoint titled “Lara’s Last Disco.”
First slide: Room assignment for the 11 ladies at the five-bedroom “The Coyote Den,” an Airbnb the group booked.
After checking in at 1 p.m. on Thursday, June 1, the group planned to stock up on groceries before hitting the popular indoor/outdoor Old Town club Boondocks that night.
On Friday, June 2, the Protti party had a “boozin’ bike ride” at Arizona Party Bikes just after noon, then the hot country bar Dierks Bentley's Whiskey Row at night.
In between?
“Hot Cabana Boys throwing us a pool party.”
Meet the Cabana Boys, an ingenious, super-hot – in more ways than one – PG-13 version of male strippers.
The Scottsdale-based company bills itself as a “butler and party hosting service,” promising “Our Boys will do anything they're comfortable with.”
Important fine print: “We are not an adult entertainment service and don't intend to be. Our Boys have been instructed to keep their bottoms on.”
The Protti party’s Saturday began with wine-and-nibbles lunch at Old Town’s Wine Girl. Dressed in black, the group club-hopped through Old Town Saturday night.
Sunday featured another pool party, this one at Old Town hotspot Maya Day Club.
The Protti partiers closed out a long weekend of fun back at the rented “bachelorette pad” for a “Mamma Mia” dinner and house party.
Back home in Vancouver, B.C., did they think Scottsdale lived up to the hype?
All that – and more, said Jaime Price.
“We already have a couple other bachelorette parties and birthdays planned for the next year in Scottsdale,” she said. “It’s definitely a hotspot for us.”
The party from Reno agreed Scottsdale more than lived up to advance notice:
“Better than the hype,” Moriah Pera declared.
Shhhh….
On a Friday afternoon, one East Coast bachelorette party bike group happily answered questions from the Progress, posing for photos from a ridealong photographer.
By the end of the weekend, they apparently had a change of heart, firing off an email stating:
“No members of our group provide consent to be named or photographed in an article.”
The Progress is honoring that request, filing the photos and quotes under, “What happens in Scottsdale…”
