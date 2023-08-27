City hosting new social media tool

With the likes of Facebook, Nextdoor, Neighbors and other apps, there seems to be no shortage of places for people to express their feelings and opinions.
Even so, the City of Scottsdale recently launched an online tool filled with polls and discussion-starters.
The city asks residents to join a program “designed to foster continuous, meaningful conversation among residents, businesses and the city.”
City officials say the online tool – called “Speak Up Scottsdale” – is part of Scottsdale’s implementation of the Collaboration and Engagement chapter of the voter-approved Scottsdale General Plan 2035.
The city partnered with ATOM Innovation, a Scottsdale-based research and design firm, to create a hosted online platform that allows participants to contribute insights, opinions and feedback about city initiatives, local issues, civic matters and services.
Asked how much the city is paying the private company, Holly Walter, a city spokeswoman who sent out a press release on Speak Up Scottsdale, said the staff who had the cost information were in a training program and not available.
New users – there is no charge to sign up – of Speak Up Scottsdale are greeted with the following message:
“The mission of the community is to increase dialogue between the City of Scottsdale and Scottsdale community members. As a member of Speak Up Scottsdale, you have the opportunity to share your opinions and interact with the community – discussing city issues, programs, services, and projects – and the city will share learnings and information back to you.
“We ask that you check in regularly to participate in a series of fun exercises – polls, discussions and surveys.”
The first poll that users are asked to complete is “Diversity and Inclusion.”
According to the poll’s introduction, “Among the plan's community values is ‘Foster Well-Being,’ which guides us toward building ‘social connectivity across cultural and generational boundaries by cultivating a welcoming environment; respecting human dignity; and recognizing and embracing citywide and regional diversity and inclusion.’”
The short-essay poll asks users “Could you briefly describe what ‘Diversity’ means to you?” and “Could you briefly describe what ‘Inclusion” means to you?’”
There is also a questionnaire on vaping.
The discussion section leads off with:
“What does feeling welcome mean to you as a Scottsdale resident? What can the City of Scottsdale do more of to make you feel welcome?”
One of the early answers: “Have activities that occur at all kinds of hours and places. Make it easy to move around the city without having to own a personal vehicle. More places for folks to gather together that aren't clustered around the greenbelt.”
A city critic had some harsh suggestions: “Not cater to the winter visitors and people who are just part-time residents. The rental rates in Scottsdale are so high and unaffordable. You have to be rich to live in the city or live in a dump. Shopping in the City is so high end it's not conducive to everyone's income.”
Another took a political twist: “I believe the residents of Scottsdale would like more communication from our mayor. It seems he is hardly heard from these days. Not sure of that reason but that is my perspective. He represents the leadership but doesn't seem to lead.”
Speaking of Mayor David Ortega, he weighed in on the new website via a press release:
“Scottsdale relies on and highly values our residents' opinions and perspectives. The Speak Up Scottsdale initiative aligns perfectly with our commitment to ensuring that the city's decisions resonate with the desires of our community," Ortega said.
According to the city, “Nearly 200 residents are already engaging in conversations” on Speak Up Scottsdale.
For more information or to participate, visit SpeakUpScottsdale.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.