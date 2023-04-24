If 1,000 or so Rio Valley Foothills residents were on an Oct. 26 email chain, they would have whooped for joy and toasted with raised glasses of water.
The relatively inexpensive Scottsdale water they enjoyed for three decades appeared headed to continue on a stable path.
In an Oct. 26 email to Mayor David Ortega, City Manager Jim Thompson and City Council, Brian Biesemeyer – executive director of Scottsdale Water – said discussions to keep water flowing to Rio Verde Foothills were highly promising.
He said he was negotiating with EPCOR, a private utility company, on a deal “which would involve receiving CAP (Central Arizona Project) water from EPCOR that Scottsdale would treat and transport.”
Noting it might take years for EPCOR to build its own filling station, Biesemeyer said the agreement “would allow EPCOR customers to use our fill station at Jomax and Pima Road.”
He asked for authority to sign an agreement with the utility company “in late December or early January.”
Christy Jackman, Kim Waldum and others who live in the unincorporated county land just outside Scottsdale’s northeast borders read the email – but not until after the city shut off their water on Jan. 1.
Through a public records request, they obtained Biesemeyer’s communication as they tried to figure out what happened during the frantic, final weeks of 2022.
Of the plan Biesemeyer outlined, Jackman said, “Essentially, what it would have meant is that we would have water today.”
Reading that email – and knowing it was quickly shot down – left her numb.
“It's been baffling and frankly hard to deal with,” she said.
During a whirlwind of events in late 2022, Thompson rejected a petition from Scottsdale residents to continue providing water to Rio Verde Foothills.
On Nov. 1, just a week after the promising “treat and transport” email, the city announced it would cease providing water to haulers – particularly those who filled up at a Pima and Jomax roads standpipe to service Rio Verde Foothills.
The city said the action was “in response to the water supply shortage on the Colorado River and the activation of Stage One of Scottsdale’s Drought Management Plan.”
But, in his email to council, Biesemeyer did not raise drought concerns – perhaps because the city has been “banking” upwards of 15,000 acre feet of unused water per year, in contrast to the 120 acre feet used by the Rio Verde Foothills area.
And the amount of water used by the county island community would have been irrelevant, as EPCOR pledged to supply it and compensate Scottsdale for treating and transporting the water.
So what happened?
The Progress emailed Biesemeyer, Thompson and Ortega, asking why the “treat and transport” plan was squashed.
“The city manager determined it would not be appropriate to move this idea forward without the involvement of the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors, the local government for residents in Rio Verde Foothills,” Kelly Corsette, a city spokesman, replied.
The Progress shared the city’s response to Maricopa County Supervisor Tom Galvin and asked him to comment on it.
“That statement does not comport with the truth nor with facts on what has occurred,” Galvin said. “It was widely known that Scottsdale was negotiating with EPCOR on my proposed short-term plan through the end of 2022. My plan did not include a drop of Scottsdale's water.
“The City of Scottsdale did not inform the county last October that it would prefer the county act as a go-between for treating and transporting EPCOR's water to the existing standpipe.
“David Ortega has a habit of changing his alibi,” Galvin said, “and he's done it again.”
Mayor blocked it?
Linda Milhaven, a councilwoman whose third term expired in January, asked City Clerk Ben Lane to poll council support to get Biesemeyer’s plan on a meeting agenda. “He polled council three times,” she said. “He got a ‘no.’”
Milhaven has a theory, shared by some around Rio Valley Foothills: “I got word that the mayor was shutting down discussions.”
Milhaven was frustrated and surprised at the time, as she thought at least two other council members would help bring the plan forward for public discussion.
“At one point they were willing to talk about it. Then they were not,” Milhaven said. “I believe the mayor convinced them not (to talk). I was pretty frustrated that I couldn’t get them to even talk about it.”
Milhaven said the Biesemeyer plan was discussed in executive session, which is not open to the public. “I can’t talk about what we talked about,” she said.
Councilwoman Kathy Littlefield confirmed Milhaven’s version of events.
“Because (the discussion) was held in executive session, I can’t say anything about it,” Littlefield said. “We can’t talk to anyone – not even our spouses – on what happens in executive session.”
Asked about the Biesemeyer “treat and transport” plan, Councilman Tom Durham said, “It was an idea City Council didn’t want to pursue.”
He stressed the importance of working with other governments as opposed to a private utility such as EPCOR.
“We’ve had a history of working with other government agencies, we were willing to do that,” Durham said. “We made a good proposal to the county, but the county doesn't want to accept it for whatever reason. It’s not something we were going to do with EPCOR.”
On Feb. 21, Council unanimously voted for the terms of an intergovernmental agreement with Maricopa County to provide water to Rio Verde Foothills on a short-term (two or three years) basis.
But within days, the county supervisors soundly rejected the Scottsdale plan “as impractical, inefficient and overly burdensome.”
Several at the county pointed the finger at one person.
"David Ortega has embarrassed us on the national stage and I’m not going to stand for it," Galvin said.
"The Scottsdale mayor needs to get off his little high horse," Supervisor Steve Gallardo added.
Durham turns the Rio Verde Foothills water issue back on the county.
“What we end up doing, I’m not sure. I feel for these people (in RVF) – but it’s up to Supervisor Galvin, he’s the one that turned us down,” Durham said.
“I feel badly for the people that live up there, but I really think this is the problem for the county supervisor’s group. They are the ones responsible for this. They need to get with us and fix it, but they're not willing to do it.”
‘Sleepless nights’
Arizona Corporation Commisssion members are puzzled about why Scottsdale, the county and EPCOR can’t seem to figure out how to help Rio Verde Foothills.
A two-week hearing before the commission on EPCOR providing water to Rio Valley Foothills concluded April 19.
Several times during the hearing, EPCOR executives were asked why they couldn’t work out a deal with Scottsdale.
“We don’t know,” was the uniform answer.
A week before the hearing began, Commissioner Nick Myers wrote the private utility and the city, asking if the two had discussed “the two most cost-effective options” – both involving Scottsdale – of EPCOR’s four options for water.
Thompson replied to Myers, noting, “Scottsdale has not offered to enter into an agreement with EPCOR.”
The acting city manager said a Dec. 7 letter from EPCOR explaining its two Scottsdale options “do not appear viable.
“The city does believe that there are viable solutions for EPCOR to provide water to Rio Verde Foothills residents without the use of Scottsdale facilities,” Thompson wrote.
Thompson’s letter did not explain why the “treat and transport” agreement Biesemeyer described was rejected.
The Progress asked Rebecca Stenholm, an EPCOR spokeswoman, if her company knew Scottsdale’s water director thought he had a plan in place at the end of October.
“EPCOR had conversations with Scottsdale at the staff level last fall to explore what an interim solution might look like and how it would work logistically,” she said. “Beyond that, we don’t have insight into the city’s internal discussions.”
Asked why the deal fell apart, Stenholm noted Scottsdale “is carefully managing its water resources to mitigate the impact of the long-term drought.”
One witness at the ACC hearing said it was Scottsdale that “doesn’t want to play ball.”
But Stenholm declined to conjecture on the city’s reasons: “We would really need to defer to the city of Scottsdale.”
Rally at the governor’s
An ACC ruling is not expected until next month. Even if the state commission gives the green light to EPCOR to serve Rio Valley Foothills, if Scottsdale continues to refuse to “play ball,” the private company must build its own pipeline. The exact source of the water for RVF was not revealed during the hearing, but EPCOR said it has several options.
In any case, EPCOR’s service is at least six months from happening in the so-called “wildcat developments” of unincorporated county land outside Scottsdale.
Meanwhile, Thomas Loquvam, an EPCOR Water Arizona vice president, testified to the ACC he “has sleepless nights” worrying about the currently dry Rio Valley Foothills.
John Hornewer, owner of Rio Verde Potable Water Hau, testified that in delivering to homes in that community, he has been relying on what he termed “a gray zone of water” –referring to the fact that the source is not approved by regulators.
Hornewer testified that he and other water haulers are in a conundrum: “Do we not provide water to people who need water, or do we run the risk of maybe going to the gray zones to get the water so that people live?"
Hornewer and other delivery companies are paying more for their water and in turn charging Rio Verde Foothills residents far more than they were paying for Scottsdale water.
Jackman said some of her neighbors now are paying more than $1,000 per month for water – triple if not more than they paid last year.
Though the EPCOR application and bills at the state legislature aimed at helping Rio Verde Foothills residents seem promising, anxiety looms across the Scottsdale border.
One organizer is calling out to Gov. Katie Hobbs for help.
“We need action as soon as possible,” said Cody Reim, a Rio Verde Foothills resident and organizer. “There are a number of actions that Gov. Hobbs could take that would immediately help. Some are more reaching and others are less drastic measures.”
Reim is leading “Rio Verde Foothills – Rally for Relief” at 10 a.m. Wednesday, April 26, at the State Capitol in downtown Phoenix.
“We will peacefully and respectfully request that the governor help us resolve this issue,” he said.
Jackman, Waldum and others who will be there say none of the rallies, protests, tears and fears would have been needed – if Scottsdale City Council would have approved Biesemeyer’s plan six months ago.
“Treat and transport meant a profit for Scottsdale and EPCOR and water for us, it meant goodwill, it meant Scottsdale proud,” Waldum said.
She said the coming fire season has her and neighbors terrified.
“The treat and transport agreement just made so much sense to anyone involved. Scottsdale and Mayor Ortega could have been heroes,” Waldum said. “Now Ortega seems as if he is a monster willing to risk Scottsdale getting caught up in one of our likely fires bound to happen this summer.
“We have no way to fight fire now, we do not have available water for that.”
