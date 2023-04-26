According to the U.S. Census Bureau, Scottsdale’s estimated population is 242,753, as of July 1, 2021.
In the “Race and Hispanic Origin” category, the federal agency breaks down Scottsdale’s population (the percentages add up to more than 100, as many identify as more than one race):
• White, 85.2%
• Black or African American, 2.2%
• American Indian and Alaska Native, 0.7%
• Asian, 4.9%
• Native Hawaiian and Other Pacific Islander, 0.1%
• Two or More Races, 5.2%
• Hispanic or Latino, 10.4%
• White alone, not Hispanic or Latino, 78.7%
This is not the most variegated city on the planet, in other words.
So how do you bring diversity to a city that lacks it?
Welcome to Jackie Johnson’s world. Fifteen months after the city hired her as director of its Office of Diversity and Inclusion, when asked about how many of her goals she accomplished, Johnson smiled – not the optimistic, infectious grin she often wears but more of a smiling-through-the-pain look. “We have a lot of work to do,” she said.
Johnson identifies as Black, so when the city hired her, it gave a nudge to some stats that Johnson finds rather grim. Only 3% of the city staff is Black, the same percentage as identify as Asian; Hispanic-Latinos make up 17% of the city’s workforce.
“If you combine that,” Johnson said, “you're not even at 30% for the entire for people of color for the BIPOC community – which is Black, Indigenous and people of color.”
Born and raised in Phoenix, Johnson previously worked in diversity/equity programs for Sun Valley Academy Charter District and Phoenix – which has a far more diverse population than neighboring Scottsdale.
Declining to give her age, Johnson is tall and broad-shouldered – appropriate, as she is shouldering a heavy load in her job.
Below long, braided hair, Johnson may be wearing azure-rimmed glasses, an aqua top and cerulean nails – but she refuses to get the blues over the state of Scottsdale.
Indeed, a crucial glass-half-full project of Johnson’s is gathering data on the various ways Scottsdale is diverse in order to show a true picture of the city’s inclusivity.
While her vision for Scottsdale can be summed up by the Sam Cooke spiritual song, “A Change Is Gonna Come,” Johnson didn’t come here with a wrecking ball, looking to smash the city’s culture and build something new.
Just about every day, she spends time on social media defending Scottsdale from those who trash it as “only for rich white people.”
Johnson knows better, as she was raised just a few miles from the city’s western borders.
“Scottsdale is a beautiful community. So it wasn't something I was unfamiliar with,” she said.
Growing up in the South Mountain area of Phoenix, “My family always came to Scottsdale to eat, to shop. It wasn't something that was foreign. I have family members and friends who reside in the Scottsdale area … I never felt that I wasn't welcomed here.”
Her office is in the Scottsdale Community Design Studio, a historic, converted church. Fitting, as she preaches the mantra of diversity, equity and inclusion, though in a low-key way.
From the courtyard behind the building, Johnson talked about her faith – in the city, as well as her personal beliefs and the mission she is digging into deeply.
“I think if we can show the Scottsdale picture, it helps to debunk some of the beliefs about who Scottsdale is or what Scottsdale is, and we can share that we are supportive and what we are trying to do and how we're moving forward. I think that's really important to tell that story,” she said.
The biggest falsehood she has heard about Scottsdale?
“I think that while I think that there is this belief that everyone isn't welcome here, and while that may exist in the minds of certain people, that is not the belief of everyone.
“I think that some of the most passionate people or impassioned people about DEI (diversity, equity and inclusion) are folks that are on our Human Relations Commission, and they're all Scottsdale residents,” Johnson said.
“And so there are people here who really want to see great things happen.”
She says the view of Scottsdale remains tainted by a shocking crime committed on one of her predecessors: In 2004, Don Logan, the Scottsdale Officer of Diversity director, opened a box sent to his office.
A pipe bomb exploded, causing serious damage to Logan’s hands. A white supremacist living in New York was convicted of mailing the bomb and is serving a 40-year sentence.
“Scottsdale still has to overcome what happened to Don Logan,” Johnson said.
“There are still people who have not forgotten what happened to Don Logan with a mail bomb. And while the person who was responsible for that was not a Scottsdale resident, it still triggers people in terms of – you know – what their beliefs are about this community.”
With birds chirping in the background and an engine backing into the fire station next to her office, Johnson stressed she feels safe here.
But in her second year, she is far from complacent in her job.
Despite a troubling lack of diversity among city employees, “I think the beauty of a diversity, equity and inclusion champion’s job is to look at where can diversity exist. Where does it exist, even outside of what we typically view as diversity.
“So yes, race and culture certainly matter. And are big factors as part of diversity. But so are varying abilities … there are so many facets to diversity, equity, inclusion.”
For people that fear “forced change,” Johnson has a message.
“Studies have shown that more diverse workgroups perform at higher levels, there is a greater return on investment as they generate higher revenues. There's greater sustainability, there's greater retention rates, like there's all of these positive attributes to being a diverse work environment,” Johnson said.
“And I would say that the same has to carry over to communities, diverse communities. There's something vibrant about a diverse community, there's something valuable about a diverse community. And so why don't we want to be diverse or why wouldn't individuals want that in their communities?”
The city, she believes, should lead by example, here:
“The Human Relations Commission really wants to make sure that boards and commissions that are appointed by the mayor and council in the city of Scottsdale represent diverse communities. And so, one of the things that they've done is they've recently submitted a letter (to City Council) just expressing that that be taken into consideration through the application process – or through the interview process that they are also considering that the boards and commissions on Scottsdale are diverse.”
Not there, yet
In a little more than a year here, Johnson has had some challenging days and weeks, when she wonders if she is really making a difference. She said she is learning to deal with the ups and downs, leaning into her support group.
“I have an amazing family, I have amazing friends. I belong to various organizations. And so I always have people that pour into me. I have a church organization as well. And so I rely heavily on my faith. I believe that that's critically important.
“And I understand that every day is not going to be a perfect day. And I understand that. What's very important is I have to be able to go home every day and look at myself in the mirror and understand and feel and believe that I'm doing the right thing. And sometimes that may not be in alignment or everybody may not agree with what my viewpoint is or I may not agree with theirs. But I have really tried hard to make sure that we have some sort of success, that we're not we're not stagnant, that I'm not afraid to have difficult conversations with people and that we look at where we are and try and move forward in as positive of a way as we can.
“Like I said, we have a lot of work to do,” Johnson said, again with that somewhat pained smile. “We're not done. And I don't want anyone to think that it can be done overnight.”
