City’s bottom line is booming

According to preliminary results, the fiscal year that ended July 1 was a financial powerhouse for the city.
With revenue far exceeding expectations and expenses coming in lower than anticipated, Scottsdale’s bottom line is booming.
Even so, elected officials expressed trepidation over looming state changes, particularly a new ban on city tax on apartment rentals that goes into effect two years.
“Starting in January 2025, residential rental tax will no longer be collected,” Sonia Andrews, Scottsdale’s treasurer, told Scottsdale City Council Aug. 21.
“In total for the city we will lose about $14 million.”
While Andrews warned the pandemic – and now post-pandemic – consumer spending spikes may end soon, which in turn would reduce Scottsdale’s sales tax collections, the current snapshot of the city’s finances is glittering.
“We continue to see very strong revenue growth,” Andrews said.
“Our General Fund operating revenues increased 9.6% from the prior year, which was 10.4% over what we budgeted.”
Pumped up by the Super Bowl, the city’s sales tax revenue increased nearly 10% from the previous year – landing 17% over what now looks like extremely modest projections.
“Our budget did not anticipate that the pandemic spending spree would continue the entire year,” Andrews said, pausing dramatically.
“But it did.”
And, Andrews told the city’s elected officials, though Scottsdale’s personnel costs increased by 6.6%, compared to the previous year, those costs came in 2.3% less than the amount budgeted.
While the people the city pays came in a bit cheaper than expected, things the city buys – under the “commodities and contracts” category – increased 11.8%, about a half-percent more than expected.
In total, the city raked in $431 million in taxes, charges for service and land sales – a 10% increase over the previous year and 16% higher than the budget estimated.
But, Andrews warned the six people in charge of spending city money, “We do not expect these revenue numbers in the future years.”
The city saw increases in every category of sales taxes it imposes, with “continued strong growth due to inflation and consumer spending in retail” and a “much higher pent-up demand for travel than expected and new hotels” boosting dining and entertainment taxes, plus strong construction and auto sales taxes.
On the check-writing side, the city paid its employees $221 million, up $15 million over the previous year but $5 million under budget.
Total operating expenses came in at $322 million, nearly $7 million lower than the previous year (which was inflated by a $40 million contribution to pension debt).
