City’s ‘road diet’ puts local business on a ‘staff diet’

A bakery is generally not a good place for a diet.
Nor a road diet, laments the owner of BEG Bakery.
The city is baking up a perfect storm, according to Rich Bonura, co-owner of the pastry shop with wife Michelle and sister-in-law Shawna Williams. BEG opened in January 2021 on 68th Street north of Thomas Road.
When he heard Scottsdale City Council was considering a “road diet” – adding bike lanes and reducing motorized vehicle lanes, among other “improvements” – on 68th Street, Rich Bonura rushed to a March 21 meeting and begged them to rethink the project, which he said would crush business.
After the project was narrowly approved and construction swiftly began, Bonura experienced little joy in being right.
He said the road diet caused sales to fall so much he had to do a “staff diet” – laying off two employees.
Councilwoman Betty Janik, who with Barry Graham and Kathy Littlefield voted against the 68th Street diet, sees BEG Bakery’s plight as a cautionary tale.
In an email, Janik said Bonura “predicted this when he spoke at our council meeting on road diets. Unfortunately, he was right on.
“Should working people lose their jobs at our hands? Why must a hard-working small businessman suffer?”
Littlefield later tried to raise support for putting road diets on a ballot. She failed, but may have helped slow a push for a second road diet – the Thomas Road reworking, now scheduled for 2024.
By then, 68th Street should be complete.
According to Cristina Lenko, a Transportation Department spokeswoman, “Construction on the 68th Street Bike Lane project began on April 17 and is scheduled to be complete in October.”
Councilwoman Solange Whitehead defended the 68th Street project.
“This section of 68th Street needed to be repaved and repaired and it was done quickly,” she said. “The road in front of the bakery and other small businesses looks great.”
Whitehead noted two lighted crosswalks that are part of the improvements – which, she said, won’t block businesses and which are crucial for safety.
“It’s important to remember that a pedestrian was struck and killed crossing the road here,” Whitehead said. “Installing crosswalks will dramatically increase the walkability and safety for everyone in this residential area.
“More people will be able to walk or bike over to the bakery, Echo Coffee shop and the other businesses.”
Mark Melnychenko, city Transportation and Streets director, confirmed 68th Street “needed repaving, regardless of the project.”
But, if it was only repaving, 68th Street would have been finished in about a week.
“The duration of this improvement project is five months and includes roadway repaving and striping and several weeks for changes to the medians to accommodate new left turn bays,” he said.
“The rest of the project is waiting for the long lead items, including traffic signals and warning signals for two pedestrian crossings.”
Though everyone else seems to be calling it that, Melnychenko insisted 68th Street is not a road diet.
“This project can best be termed as a road repurposing to add another transportation mode (bike lanes), or a lane reduction using paint,” he said. “Road diets are infrastructure modifications to separate cars and cyclists using features such as medians or posts.
“The city does not have plans for any new road diets,” Melnychenko said.
Pastry sales plummet
Days after unsuccessfully pleading with council not to approve the 68th Street project, Bonura sent an email to council members, saying he didn’t want to be viewed as “a polarizing force.”
His modest proposal: start construction early, instead of during the fall.
He got his wish, as construction began three weeks after the March 21 approval. The April work was mere prepping for lanes closures and repaving that began the first week of May.
“We got the process started and finished in front of his business in record time in order to accommodate his request,” Councilwoman Tammi Caputi said about the baker’s request.
“They did everything possible to limit the customer inconvenience, which I appreciate,” Bonura said.
Even so, as Bonura feared, people stayed away: Sales fell off 30% the first week on construction – then a shocking 50% compared to the same time last year, Bonura said.
Even though the construction directly in front of his business is finished, “The reality is if you drive and know the top of street where they’re doing median (construction) – it’s a disaster,” the bakery owner said.
“People have skipped coming down this road – they’re doing alternatives.”
The strategy of turning four lanes of motorized traffic into two lanes of motorized traffic and one bike lane each way has been a disaster for him, he said.
“Before, when there were two lanes (each way), this was a street everyone came down to avoid traffic,” Bonura said.
But haven’t the new bike lanes brought him business?
Just the opposite, Bonura said.
“Many of the biking community took us as opposed to bike lanes – it’s sort of stigmatizing, like we’re not bike people. They yell obscenities at me as they bike by.”
Janik said she fears the Thomas Road diet, around the corner from BEG Bakery, will add to Bonura’s customer diet.
Traffic jam
Two months after the contentious March 21 meeting that gave the 68th Street road diet a green light, City Council tried to clear the air with a study session on road diets featuring a lengthy presentation by Melnychenko.
In a limited public speaking section, four citizens opposed road diets while one spoke in favor of trading in car lanes for bike paths.
During the two-and-a-half hour road diet jam, council members generally agreed on some minor points, including that the Transportation Action Plan should equally emphasize “safety, livability and multi-modal community access” – as well as better defining the term “road diet.”
But there were wildly divergent views, with Janik demanding “accurate, up-to-date data related to traffic counts and flow.”
Littlefield again called for putting road diets on a 2024 election ballot measure – agreeing with Janik’s idea to “put a moratorium on the issue.”
Caputi and Councilman Tom Durham suggested there is a conspiracy to send out misinformation about dangers of road diets.
Caputi, Durham, Councilwoman Solange Whitehead and Mayor David Ortega stressed road diets are about efficiency, fairness and safety.
Up next: Thomas Road
The term “road diet” is not found on the agenda for City Council’s Tuesday, June 13, meeting.
However, the last of 25 items on the consent agenda – not discussed individually, but voted on collectively – is titled “Authorize the acquisition of real property rights for the Thomas Road- 56th Street to 73rd Street Project.”
The agenda material describes what might sound to some like a “road diet” in different words:
“The project will improve safety for all modes by adding bicycle lanes, right-turn lanes, replacing traffic signals, reducing persistent drainage problems, replacing noncompliant ADA pedestrian ramps and removing barriers to people with disabilities.”
And, according to a description of “Thomas Road Complete Street” on the city’s website for construction projects, the project includes “removal of one east bound travel lane to make room for turn lanes, bike lanes …”
The June 13 agenda material states “approximately 1,200 square feet of sidewalk easement, 50 square feet of traffic signal easement and 4,160 square feet of temporary construction easement is needed from nine property owners for the completion of the project.”
However, the full-scale construction project is not yet being considered:
“The purpose of this action is to authorize the acquisition of sidewalk, traffic signal easements, and temporary construction easements necessary to complete the Thomas roadway improvements from 56th to 73rd streets.”
That, of course, goes right by 68th Street, where a road is losing car lanes and a bakery is losing customers.
