Construction starts on police-fire training center

The city recently started construction on a tear down/build up project for a massively renovated Scottsdale Police and Fire Department Training Center.
In 2019, voters approved the project, which then had a budget of around $22 million.
After a “clerical error” and other factors were updated, Scottsdale City Council earlier this year approved an adjusted $53 million budget for the training center.
According to the city, “The current facility is over 20 years old, undersized, does not meet the national training curriculum standards and limits the type of training police officers and personnel can receive creating a safety issue.” The fire training center was similarly outdated and too small, according to the city.
The upgraded Scottsdale Fire Training Center “will be a modern facility where firefighters can train and prepare to keep the community safe while honing response techniques for a vast array of emergencies.”
The project will include:
• A four-to-five-story burn training tower.
• A one-to-three-story basic skills building in a strip mall concept.
• An outside skills area that will include hazardous materials, technical rescue, firefighting and aircraft rescue props.
• An 8,000-10,000-square-foot-building that will include a large conference room, breakout rooms, a locker room, bathrooms, a physical fitness room, administrative offices, a full kitchen and two apparatus bays.
The Thomas Hontz police and fire training facility is east of Miller Road in Tempe, just south of Scottsdale city limits.
Completion is expected by January 2025.
