Council begins city manager search

Scottsdale will have a new city manager in the fall.
Maybe.
At a June 20 special meeting, Scottsdale City Council called for the search of a new city manager to begin.
But the city could very well hire the man filling the job.
Last fall, after five–plus years with the city, Jim Thompson “retired” as city manager but was retained as acting city manager. His annual pay was reduced from $375,000 to $347,000, with the difference being paid to an agency that negotiated the unusual situation.
The agreement called for Thompson to be named “acting city manager effective Oct. 12, 2022, until the earlier of a new city manager or acting city manager being appointed or Oct. 13, 2023.”
As Thompson kept his normal duties for nine months, some wondered if the city was actually searching for his replacement.
At the end of February, Sonnie Kirtley of the Coalition of Greater Scottsdale asked the city council, “Who is in charge of the new city manager search?”
While her question was greeted with silence, the apparent answer was, “No one.”
Four months later, Scottsdale is officially – and finally – beginning the search for Thompson’s replacement.
On June 20, after a four-hour executive session regarding charter officer salaries, Councilman Tom Durham made a motion:
“The acting city manager has been retained under a third-party employment contract, which expires on Oct. 13 of this year. Accordingly, the city council directs the Human Resources department to explore options for the recruitment of a charter city manager and to report back to the city council.”
Councilwoman Solange Whitehead seconded the motion, then noted, “this city council and people from inside and outside the city are very appreciative of our city manager, Jim Thompson.”
There were six votes in favor of Durham’s motion – with a dissenting vote from Councilwoman Tammy Caputi.
Asked by the Progress to explain her vote, Caputi responded via email the next morning.
“Scottsdale expects world-class service. City Manager Jim Thompson has a track record of delivering it, year after year,” Caputi wrote.
“Mr. Thompson is willing and able to continue as our city manager. There is no reason to put the city through the expense, uncertainty and disruption of searching for another city manager when we already have one in place who has been doing an excellent job for many years and is positioned to lead us successfully into the future.”
Asked if she was sure Thompson still wanted the job, Caputi responded, “100%. He was perfectly clear.”
Thompson confirmed this in an email to the Progress.
Asked if he was hoping to continue as city manager beyond October, Thompson first stated he understands the need for “a public process brought forward to address what happens after my current contract expires on Oct. 13.
“I want to continue serving this wonderful community alongside so many amazing city employees, so I intend to be part of that process,” Thompson said.
So it is that, after retiring and unretiring – Thompson might just replace himself.
That would not sit well with Kirtley.
She and seven other COGS board members sent a strongly worded letter to City Council June 19.
“Mr. Thompson’s interim/acting position should not be extended, nor should he be returned to the full-status city manager,” the letter stated.
While Durham’s motion did not have a timeline, he told the Progress he expects the Human Resources department to meet with City Council “in the next couple of weeks, for them to give us views on how to go about the search.”
Big raises
The June 20 meeting concerned not just the city manager position but three other “charter officer” positions.
While Thompson will continue for the time being at his current salary, City Council showed it was in a giving mood at the end of another bank-filling fiscal year, handing out double-digit raises.
Sherry Scott, the city attorney, was given a raise from $278,000 to $304,000 – a 9% bump.
Sonia Andrews, the city treasurer, had her $220,000 salary topped by 10%, to $242,000.
Ben Lane, the city clerk, saw his salary rise by 11%, from $180,000 to $200,000.
Charter officers are those positions established by the Scottsdale City Charter.
The charter gives the City Council the power to appoint and remove charter officers.
Four years ago, Thompson’s salary was $278,889.
Jeff Nichols, the city treasurer in 2019, was paid $183,960.
The city attorney’s salary in 2019 was $228,858 and the then-city clerk was paid $181,529.
