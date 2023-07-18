Council generates its own heat on training facility

Councilman Barry Graham found himself in the minority again last week.
After casting the lone vote against a water rate increase two weeks ago, Graham was lonesome again July 11.
This time, his dissenting view was met with a scolding, scalding interruption by Mayor David Ortega.
At issue was the Scottsdale Police and Fire training facility.
On several occasions, Graham has challenged the project’s astounding “inflation,” from an initially-projected $4.2 million project approved by voters in 2019 to a current budget that soared past $20 million.
At a meeting earlier this year, Graham questioned Fire Chief Tom Shannon, who said a “clerical error” vastly underestimated the original cost of the facility’s construction costs.
Though prefacing his questions by stating he had every intention of voting for a contract to build the training facility project, Graham on July 11 again demanded to know more about the huge increase on the price tag.
“I agree with everybody that the (current) facility is grossly inadequate,” Graham said.
“I support the project,” he reiterated. “But what I'm trying to hone in on is how we told voters in 2019 that the facility was going to be 7,000 square feet and this one is double that.
“And I'm trying to hone in on why we told voters it was going to be $4.2 and now we're voting on $20 million, which is almost a 400% increase.
“So we went to the voters (who) expected us to be in the ballpark of what the need was … Was there a breakdown in communication? Did somebody provide a receipt (with) wrong information? Was a review missed?”
Graham insisted to Alison Tymkiw, the city engineer giving the training facility presentation, that he was not trying to “put somebody on the spot.”
But he noted, “These are a lot of tax dollars and the variance is substantial. And we want to prevent it from happening again, as best we can.”
As Graham continued, Ortega jumped in, telling Graham he was off topic.
At a meeting last month, Ortega similarly interrupted “off topic” citizens who wanted to protest so-called “road diets.”
“If there's any questions regarding bond acquisitions, bonds, offices or whatever that may be,” Ortega advised, Graham can request a future agenda item “and you can explore it as deep as you want.”
Graham pushed back at Ortega’s lecture.
“Mr. Mayor … we are being asked to approve an increase in funding. And so I'm trying to get information,” Graham said. “This is absolutely relevant and you're trying to cut off debate.”
After Ortega stuck to his guns, Graham wondered what kind of questions were allowed.
Ortega told Graham he could only discuss the current contract and was not permitted to perform an “autopsy” on the 2019 bond issue.
Councilwoman Solange Whitehead chimed in, saying an extensive discussion of the training facility and other bond issues took place at a spring retreat.
Then Ortega interrupted Whitehead, stating, “I think we're going off topic … We are going to stick to the agendized item.
“Now this is not only our rule, but it's also state statute,” he continued, “and the statute says when you list what's (on) your agenda, the body will stick to that subject.”
Graham argued that the 2019 bond and a discussion of the price increase was in the agenda package – but Ortega overruled him.
The “action item,” as summarized on the July 11 agenda:
“Adopt Resolution 12880 authorizing construction manager at-risk contract 2023·065-COS-Al with CORE Construction;· Inc. in the amount of $4,872,893.00 for guaranteed minimum price to provide remaining construction services as required for the Bond 2019 Project 27 – Modernize and Expand the Police and Fire Training Facility.”
According to the agenda summary, “The Thomas Hontz Training Facility built in 1995 is currently utilized by both Scottsdale Police and Fire.”
“The facility was designed to support 215 Police Officers. Scottsdale now has 689 sworn and civilian personnel using the training facility and it does not have adequate space to accommodate scheduled training along with quarterly police modular training,” it states, continuing:
This project was approved by Scottsdale voters in the Bond 2019 election Project Number 27 for a cost of $4,227,262 …The original 7,000 square-foot addition has increased to 15,200 square feet to adequately meet all project needs.
“The total budget for this project is estimated at $20,374,938.”
Shortly after Councilman Tom Durham summarized the above, Ortega and the six council members – including Graham – voted to approve the $4.8 million contract.
After the meeting, Ortega explained his function to the Progress.
“As presiding officer,” Ortega said, “I manage the flow of the meeting to prevent filibustering or deviating from each of the posted agenda items.”
