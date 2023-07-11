Council to consider care homes amendments

Scottsdale has its share – more than its share, some argue – of “care homes,” as the city terms residences where treatment is administered.
Many of these care homes are for the treatment of drug and/or alcohol abuse, which has long been a hot-button topic here and in many other cities. Addiction is defined as a disability by the Americans With Disabilities Act.
A proposed amendment governing care homes is likely to set off more debate this week.
A key portion of the amendment would cease requiring zoning approval for a care home with six residents or less. The existing language calls for zoning approval for care homes with “up to 10 adults.”
But, a staff report stresses, for care homes with fewer than seven residents, “there will still be oversight.
“All care homes, including ‘sober homes,’ are required to be licensed by the State. Arizona Department of Health Services conducts inspections of all care homes to ensure they are operating in accordance with State law.”
The likely main reason for the amendment is found deep in the staff report:
“The city received a legal challenge to the ordinance that contended the care home regulations were discriminatory.”
After a contentious two months in the Planning Commission, a proposed amendment to group homes comes to Scottsdale City Council’s next public meeting, Monday, July 10.
City Council normally meets on Tuesdays – and will, on July 11. The July 10 meeting is a “makeup” for a missed July 4 meeting.
In addition to the above lifting of requirements, the amendment would amend criteria for obtaining a disability accommodation and add criteria for requesting “Minor Disability Accommodation.”
At Planning Commission meetings in April and June, an attorney said the amendment is too weak – not going far enough to alleviate what she characterized as illegal wording and practices.
Heather Dukes, representing Scottsdale Recovery, Sanctuary Sober Living, Safe and Sound Sober Living, Stepping Stones Recovery and Pinnacle Peak Recovery, sternly challenged the amendment.
“The care home limitations in the Zoning Ordinance and their application to sober living homes are discriminatory on their face and have a disparate impact on persons with disabilities by severely limiting housing options in Scottsdale,” Dukes wrote the commission.
“This proposed care home text amendment does very little to alleviate discriminatory treatment and impact to Scottsdale's disabled populations.”
At the June 14 Planning Commission meeting, Commissioner George Ertel criticized both city staff for not providing a more comprehensive amendment and Dukes for just complaining and not providing alternatives.
Ertel and Chair Renee Higgs voted against the amendment.
But the five other commissioners approved it, sending the amendment to the council.
The agenda item title is deceptively simple: “Care Homes Text Amendment.”
According to the agenda description, “The primary purpose of this amendment is to add the ability for a provider/applicant to request a ‘Minor Disability Accommodation’ and establish the process and criteria for doing so.
“Additionally, the definition of ‘care home’ is proposed to be amended to eliminate conflicts with the ‘family’ definition and to align with state licensing requirements.”
The staff report states City Council is being asked to:
• Clarify/remedy inconsistent terms and provisions;
• Clarify process for administrative/non-administrative applications; Review language and terminology for consistency with applicable process, and operations related to Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS) licensing;
• Consistent with state and federal case law.
Six years ago, after a citizen petition, Scottsdale City Council amended the city Zoning Ordinance “to address care homes and group homes.”
The elected officials “increased oversight for all care homes” and “increased separation requirements between care homes,” among other actions.
Council at the time may have gone too far.
“Since 2017, it has become evident that updates to the criteria and evidence evaluated for a disability accommodation, as well as the associated definitions, are necessary to be more consistent with regulations of the Americans with Disabilities Act, Fair Housing Act and applicable licensing requirements of the Arizona Department of Health Services,” according to a staff report.
