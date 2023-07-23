Coyotes player checked by police, released

Alex Galchenyuk, a veteran NHL player who recently signed with the Coyotes, was arrested by the Scottsdale Police Department July 9 for a hit and run incident, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and making threats.
During the incident, Galchenyuk is alleged to have repeatedly used a racist term and told officers he could have them killed and their families harmed.
The Coyotes promptly cut the 29-year-old former No. 3 overall pick.
According to a police report, officers were called to North Scottsdale Road just south of Shea Boulevard at 5:47 p.m. July 9 for “an attempt to locate a possible impaired driver and hit and run.”
A responding officer said he saw a man later identified as Galchenyuk “laying on the ground approximately 20 feet from a white BMW X5. The X5 had minor front end damage and was parked angled and not within a parking stall. There was a destroyed sign just in front of the vehicle.”
The officer witnessed an older man help Galchenyuk into the passenger seat, then the older man sat in the driver’s seat and drove away.
After an officer pulled the BMW over and approached the passenger, Galchenyuk was observed to be “heavily impaired.”
The report said he “had heavily slurred speech, bloodshot watery eyes and an odor of alcohol emanated from him.”
Galchenyuk exhibited erratic behavior, “with curt and profane responses to routine questions such as asking if he was ok or needed help. He would be calm and friendly one moment then agitated a moment later.”
According to the arresting officer, Galchenyuk made “erratic movements” and tried to break free from the officer, who took the hockey player to the ground and handcuffed him.
While police drove Galchenyuk to a station, “he made numerous threats toward me, (an officer in training) and our families,” the arresting officer wrote.
“He made the following statements:
“‘I’m going to chop you, your wife, your daughter’;
“‘Let me go or I will make one phone call. You’ll never see your family, how scary is that?’
“He stated he would call his connections in Moscow, and would have my wife’s and daughter’s kidneys cut out.”
The son of a former Soviet Union hockey player, Galchenyuk was born in the United States but raised in Russia, where he began his hockey career.
The arresting officer said Galchenyuk called a Black officer who is in training a racial slur “on numerous occasions.”
In his report, the officer in training said after the first time Galchenyuk called him by the racial slur, “I asked Alexander to not refer to me using that term. He continued to say that derogatory (word) and threatening violence on me.”
The arresting officer later spoke to the person who initiated the call. She told the officer she saw Galchenyuk drive into a sign and parked car before getting out of the vehicle.
“She said the older male was not the driver and was not on scene when the collisions occurred,” the officer wrote.
The hockey player was not tested for impairment.
Scottsdale Police spokesman Officer Aaron Bolin explained: “The investigating officers did not believe they had enough articulable facts to support a DUI investigation to be able to refer charges to the prosecutor.
“The reporting party/ witness observed (Galchenyuk) as the driver when the collision occurred but did not have any personal contact with him to be able to report suspicions of DUI to police.
“The investigating officers were not able to establish contact with the witness until about two hours later to interview her.
“There was also a small gap of time when the witness last saw (Galchenyuk) lay down outside the vehicle after the collision to when officers contacted him in the front passenger seat during the subsequent traffic stop.
“Without constant observation of the driver, it can be difficult to prove they did not have anything to drink between when the collision occurred and when first contacted by police.”
The hockey player was booked into Scottsdale Jail as Alexander Galtcheniouk – “his legal name from his driver’s license,” Bolin said.
“I believe ‘Galchenyuk’ is his professional name,” Bolin added.
Eight days before the incident, Coyotes General Manager Bill Armstrong announced he signed forward Galchenyuk to a contract for the well-traveled player’s third stint with the team.
"We are very pleased to welcome back Alex to our organization," said Armstrong. "He is a hard-working, versatile forward who will add depth to our group."
Now released, the once-promising Galchenyuk’s career is now up in the air.
Over a decade, he scored 146 goals in 654 career NHL games with the Colorado Avalanche, Coyotes, Toronto Maple Leafs, Ottawa Senators, Minnesota Wild, Pittsburgh Penguins and Montreal Canadiens.
On July 18, ESPN reported Galchenyuk sent a letter of apology to the Scottsdale Police officers involved in the incident.
Galchenyuk also posted a letter to the Coyotes and fans on his Twitter account, saying, “My behavior last week was deeply offensive, uncalled for, horrendous, embarrassing, disrespectful and just plain awful …
“While this behavior after drinking alcohol is not representative of who I am, I do have to take responsibility for it.”
He said he was “checking myself into the NHL/NHLPA Assistance Program” for “the help I need.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.