DC Ranch asks Mack to pump the brakes

Who said big developers don’t listen to residents and just run over neighborhoods?
While a recent meeting showed that developers of a North Scottsdale covering 125 acres of former state land near the Loop 101 listened to neighbors, that hardly means all problems are solved.
Indeed, many left the meeting grimly shaking their heads at a notion summarized in three words:
Major … traffic … nightmare.
The people behind Mack Innovation Park – the biggest commercial project to roll into Scottsdale in years – held a follow-up meeting with DC Ranch neighbors Aug. 23.
While the project appears to be rumbling forward like a Mack truck, the Mack Real Estate Group (no relation to the truck family) representatives insisted they value community input.
Indeed, the development group unveiled a major concession: Mack removed a “mixed-use” aspect – generally read and feared as apartment buildings – from its plans.
With 2,800 homes and 7,000 residents on 4,400 acres, DC Ranch is the size of a small town.
A pretty upscale one, at that, as homes are selling from $790,000 for a modest two bedroom, 1,900-square-foot townhouse on 93rd Way up to $28 million for a seven-bedroom, 13,000-square-foot mansion on 112th Street.
While the ranch sprawls north past Thompson Peak Parkway, those who live in the southern section between Pima and Bell roads are most closely impacted by the Mack.
Four months ago, some DC Ranchers were freaking out about the potential for thousands of new neighbors on their doorsteps.
After meeting with the Mack folks, Julie Glessner, for one, said she was upset over a proposal to rezone from industrial to mixed-use – “which could include thousands of apartments. Their proposal included luxury high end condos, apartments and senior living.”
Rather than an arduous rezoning process, requiring City Council approval, it looks like the Mack group is taking an easier path.
Staying in the current industrial zoning for commercial – “non-residential” – buildings, Mack only will need Design Review Board approval.
‘Significant pushback’
Jason Morris, a real estate attorney representing the Mack Real Estate Group, led the meeting – quickly trying to stress the message that Mack is going above and beyond minimum requirements.
“One of the things that we presented along the way was the potential for this to be a mixture of uses or a mixed-use project that would include higher density residential and retail,” Morris said.
“And there was significant pushback. From our very first meeting, there was significant pushback, so that is not a part of this presentation or any intent of rezoning the property.”
Though some at the meeting applauded, many were frowning or gritting their teeth as they pictured hundreds of trucks and cars entering and exiting Mack parking lots.
Despite a last-minute change of the meeting venue, around 100 DC Ranchers attended the meeting. Encouraged to listen to the presentation before asking questions, many waited patiently – with some not-so-patient.
When Mack representative Scott Deanham showed a slide of a truck exiting a proposed parking lot to North Pima Road, which runs parallel to the Loop 101 before veering to the right, one man blurted out with obvious sarcasm:
“Are you going to have a wrecker there to pick up all the cars?”
Later, the white-haired man reiterated his concern that tow trucks would be needed to haul away cars smashed by trucks leaving the property.
He said the exit off the Loop 101 onto Pima Road is already a challenge: “It’s suicide because you don’t know what the guy on the right is gonna do – is he gonna keep going straight or is he gonna cut in front of you.”
He groaned at the thought of hundreds of 18-wheelers leaving the lot to join the merge dance: “You’re going to have to have a wrecker here, is all I can say.”
Denham and Morris countered that they have been working with ADOT and city officials on a traffic plan.
They focused on landscaping, color and building designs they promise will make the industrial park an attractive addition to the neighborhood.
And, they added, Mack plans to add another lane to Pima Road as it veers right and heads north deeper into DC Ranch.
That hardly soothed the crowd’s concerns.
Several focused on how trucks exiting the Mack parking lot – and having to cross several lanes to get to the Loop 101 on ramp – will maneuver with speeding cars coming off the highway.
Many nodded in agreement when one DC Rancher said yield signs along Pima Road at the merge point are ignored. “So you’re going to have this situation where we get a million trucks that are going to be coming out and (cars) not stopping … I don’t see how that’s going to work at all.”
Who will be there?
Somewhat stating the obvious, Morris said, “This particular case is significant. It’s significant just by virtue of the fact that you’re all here, and that it impacts neighborhoods … and it is a very large parcel proximate to both neighborhoods and the freeway system.”
Therein lies the current rub: How to land a humongous industrial development between DC Ranch and the 101?
And, many residents demanded to know, what businesses will be there?
With no leases signed, the Mack folks were coy.
“These are just as likely to be office showrooms as they are any sort of storage of materials,” Morris said, after someone in the crowd raised a concern over toxic chemicals.
Morris took a bit of a shot at Glendale and Goodyear – both host massive new trucking facilities – when he promised high-end companies would set up shop at the Mack industrial park.
“The type of money that’s being put into this will also dictate the type of tenant that we ultimately land and the tenants that will be a part of this,” Morris said.
“This is not an industrial park on the west side of town. This is not a distribution facility. This is not a FedEx crossdock facility. This isn’t a warehousing facility. And the reason for that while that’s easy to say is because you can’t economically do this.
“You can’t pay the State of Arizona $125 million and then build this project and then attract a tenant who is only willing to pay essentially pennies on the dollar to be here.”
Mack background
A year ago, the Mack Real Estate Group paid $125 million for 124 acres of state land in North Scottsdale.
The initial Mack Innovation Park proposal was for 11 buildings combining for 1.2 million square feet of industrial space.
Holly Walter, a city spokeswoman, confirmed this is the largest industrial project to land in Scottsdale over the last decade.
The sprawling land currently occupied by cacti and scrubby bushes is on the north side of the Loop 101 between Bell and Pima roads – right up against DC Ranch’s borders.
Mack Real Estate Group, which describes itself as “an integrated developer, operator, investor and lender with offices across major markets of the United States,” says its planned campus in booming North Scottsdale “will fill a sorely lacking market need and provide employment opportunities in the area.”
According to the submission, 29 acres in the southeast corner of the property is zoned Planned Regional Center, but is not part of the Mack’s most recent application “and there are no plans to develop that section of the property at this time.”
Neighbors at the meeting were curious about that, but Morris offered little insight into what will land there, though he mentioned a hotel is one possibility.
The Mack’s plan submitted to the city promises “high-quality building design and layout.”
Rather than the type of eye-glazing space most people imagine an industrial project would be, the plan enthusiastically lays out “an inviting and contextually appropriate development” – citing the great architect Frank Lloyd Wright as a prominent influence.
When initial plans were revealed six months ago, neighbors posting on social media were not impressed.
“Welcome to the new LA,” Paul Flood groaned.
“Sadly, developers rule in Scottsdale,” Sara Winter added.
Traffic, traffic, traffic
At the Aug. 23 meeting, many grimaced at the thought of big trucks and employee cars coming and going and wondered what would become of their neighborhood.
“We appreciate your design and all that money put into it,” one resident told the Mack newcomers. “But traffic is still the main issue.”
Indeed, if the three biggest words in real estate are “location, location, location,” the three biggest concerns about most Scottsdale developments are “traffic, traffic, traffic.”
This week, after reflecting on the meetings, Chris Irish, director of Public Affairs for DC Ranch, confirmed the general mood.
“A primary concern is traffic,” she said.
She noted Mack’s traffic study projects “more than 350 semi-truck trips per day. The north 101 access road onto Pima already has a dangerous cross-merge situation that will get much worse with this project.”
Irish said DC Ranch is hoping for restrictions, such as “no trucks should be allowed to go north on 91st Street near the residential area.”
DC Ranch was shot down in a request “to redesign a small strip of their land along Pima Road. This land serves as a gateway to north Scottsdale and should be developed with smaller buildings more compatible with the adjacent neighborhoods.
“Mack (Real Estate) Company would only need to alter one of the eight warehouse buildings to do this, but said they will not,” Irish said.
With key public meetings still ahead, Irish said DC Ranch will be active “to advocate for changes that will lessen the negative impact of this project.”
