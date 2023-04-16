A Scottsdale family is stunned and shattered after a horrific crash caused by a man in a speeding sports car.
Jana Diaz was on her way to pick up a 10th birthday present from her great-grandmother when she and her mother, Jana Diaz, were killed on Good Friday. A BMS smashed into their car – splitting it in two – in what may have been an alcohol-fueled crash.
According to the Scottsdale Police Department, officers responded to a two-car collision around 7:30 p.m. April 7, at Scottsdale Road and Gold Dust Avenue.
“The collision resulted in the death of an adult woman and the death of a young girl from the same vehicle," police said.
Two others were transported to local hospitals for other injuries related to the collision.
"Initial reporting indicates alcohol and speed appear to be a factor," Aaron Bolin, a police spokesman, said.
He said “detectives are still processing evidence related to the collision."
Bolin would not confirm names of the victims.
According to a Scottdale resident Jennifer Edgley’s Go Fund Me fundraiser, the victims are members of the Diaz family, who were “involved in a fatal car accident in Scottsdale when a drunk driver smashed into their car going over 100 mph.
“Jana, 47, mother of five, her husband, Chino, their youngest daughter Joy, 10, and their youngest son Ryan, 16, were all in the car at the time on the way to Great-Grandma's house to pick up Joy's birthday gift.”
According to the post, “Jana and Joy were pronounced dead at the scene. Chino and Ryan were rushed to a nearby hospital in critical condition.
“Ryan was then transferred to Phoenix Children's Hospital where he will have to undergo several surgeries. Dad has some staples in his head and other minor injuries and can be with him at the hospital.”
Edgley said the Diaz family were less than a mile from their home, on their way north to visit their extended family.
“My husband and I are caregivers for his mother, who is (Joy’s) great grandma,” Edgley told the Progress. “They were going to get Joy’s birthday present, hang out and have pizza.”
Scottsdale Police have not responded to a query from the Progress as to whether an arrest has been made.
On Tuesday, four days after the fatal wreck, Edgley said she has not been able to get information from the police for an insurance claim, nor any details on the investigation.
“We’ve heard ‘I saw the police take (the BMW driver)’ … but nobody really knows for sure,” she said.
“I’m sure they’re doing what they can,” Edgley added, regarding the police.
She said a man who drove past the accident scene moments after it happened told her the BMW driver was racing another car.
Chino Diaz, who was driving the car the BMW smashed into, told her he didn’t have time to react, “they came at me so fast.”
For more information, visit gofund.me/db8e1a49.
