Early-release felon charged with brutal murder

Less than a week after a hiker was savagely stabbed to death, a convicted felon who was released early was arrested for the crime.
Phoenix Police arrested Zion Teasley at his mother’s Scottsdale apartment May 4, charging him with the brutal murder of 29-year-old Scottsdale resident Lauren Heike, who worked at Troon Golf Club.
She was found the morning of Saturday, April 29, in a hiking area near Scottsdale Road and Mayo Boulevard, not far from the Penske Racing Museum and close to the quiet neighborhood where Heike lived.
While the crime occurred less than a mile from the Windsong Scottsdale Police station, the area is just outside the Scottsdale city limits.
On May 2, Phoenix Police released video footage of a man they say was a suspect running near 6500 E. Libby St.
The morning of May 5, police identified the man they arrested as Teasley, 22. He had been given an early release with probation from an armed robbery sentence less than six months before the crime.
A police spokeswoman said Teasley was arrested at his mother’s Scottsdale apartment near Scottsdale Road and Frank Lloyd Boulevard – less than a mile from the murder – after “evidence led us here” and tips identified him as the man in the video footage.
At a press conference, Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego said the victim “was doing something all of us enjoy, taking a hike in the beautiful Phoenix trails in springtime and her life was cut short by this inexplicable act of violence.”
The day before Teasley was arrested, the victim’s family came here from the Seattle area to hold a press conference, begging the community for assistance in finding the killer.
“She was my little girl, I miss her terribly,” Lauren Heike’s father said. “I just hope they find whoever did this to her.”
Less than 48 hours later, Teasley was in jail, awaiting a hearing on homicide charges.
Listed as 6-foot-1, 150 pounds, Teasley was arrested in 2020 on multiple charges, including armed robbery with a deadly weapon, kidnapping and aggravated assault after a string of convenience store robberies.
According to a presentence report, he was 18 at the time of the robberies and told a probation officer he had been drinking heavily due to depression. He said he was unemployed and lived with his mother – where he planned to return after his release from incarceration.
Teasley told a probation officer he attended Paradise Valley Community College and planned to get degrees in engineering and art.
The report states Teasley robbed two Circle K stores a total of six times in May, June and July 2020. He had a gun on several occasions, usually demanding clerks put money on Google pay cards. He was arrested July 4, 2020.
As part of a plea deal, Teasley admitted to armed robbery, disorderly conduct with a weapon and robbery; a dozen other charges were dismissed.
On July 20, 2021, after Teasley served a year in jail waiting for his hearing, Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Rosa Mroz sentenced Teasley to a three-year sentence.
Including his jail time waiting for trial, Teasley served about 75% of his sentence – which would not have ended until July.
At his initial court appearance for first-degree murder, Teasley said he was not guilty. He is being held without bond.
A preliminary hearing for Teasley is scheduled Monday, May 15.
