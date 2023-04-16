A retired man’s email criticizing city policy led to a curious response: The Scottsdale Water policy manager looked up his account on a city database.
When she did so, Gretchen Baumgardner accessed what the city defines as “personally identifiable information” – which a city policy stresses is strictly protected.
Sent to Brian Biesemeyer, executive director of Scottsdale Water, the January 2022 email criticized the city demanding residents conserve water while doing nothing to slow a “homebuilding frenzy.”
The email apparently struck a nerve.
In forwarding the email to his staff, Biesemeyer casually mentioned “cutting of water to Rio Verde” – nearly a year before the city shut off water to Rio Verde Foothills, a small community outside its borders.
After her boss asked for feedback on a draft reply to the citizen, Baumgardner, the city’s water policy manager since 2020, replied to Biesemeyer:
“I looks (sic) this gentleman up on WaterSmart and then the assessors to see the timeframe of this property as he himself brought up the idea of ‘first in time first in right’ when it comes to an individual being asked to conserve,” Baumgarnder wrote.
“His house was newly constructed in 2017 north of Troon,” she continued. “That doesn’t change my response, just an interesting concept to ‘having’ to save water for existing customers ‘for’ future customers. Some one in 2016 could have made this point about new home construction for future home builds.”
The Progress reviewed hundreds of emails provided after a public records request for documentation of the city’s aquifers.
The vast majority reviewed were routine communications regarding meetings and events – but some responses to citizens on Rio Verde and other apparent hot-button issues set off a flurry of chatter.
Such was the case in the email critical of Scottsdale’s water policies.
On Jan. 11, 2022, Biesemeyer received the following email from a citizen: “Please explain to me what the endgame is when homeowners cut, cut, cut water consumption until they can’t cut anymore, only (to) see ‘saved’ water go into evermore new houses.”
The next day, before replying to the resident, Biesemeyer forwarded the email to two of his staff members, Baumgardner and Valerie Schneider.
“Not sure I should even answer this one,” Biesemeyer said, above a “draft” of his response.
“I wanted to tell him about Rio Verde, but instead stopped short. Undoubtedly, this gentleman would definitely be in support of our cutting of water to Rio Verde.”
Nearly a year later, as the city was finalizing a plan to do what Biesemeyer hinted at, city staff again electronically circled the wagons with a flurry of emails aimed at shutting down a petition from Scottsdale residents to keep providing water to Rio Verde Foothills.
In the face of withering criticism, one staff member suggested the city – which boasts of transparency and having citizens at the top of its organizational chart – avoid providing details of its response to the petition and stonewall the media.
WaterSmart
The Progress contacted the retired professional who sent the “building frenzy” email, sharing with him the internal communication about him.
“It seems to be inappropriate to go into my information,” said the man, who asked that his name not be used. “I’m not some kind of troublemaker.”
“So, Ms. Baumgardner improperly used her government access rights to look me up on WaterSmart so that she could get my address, so that she could find that my present house in Scottsdale was constructed in 2017, so that she could accuse me of being a hypocritical newbie when it comes to conserving water? Wow,” the citizen added after reflection.
“That kind of misuse of government authority is a bit scary, isn’t it?”
The city’s website states, “Scottsdale has partnered with WaterSmart – a user-friendly website portal where customers can view and manage their water use for their individual water account(s).”
Scottsdale notes the system is “encrypted.”
The Progress asked Baumgardner why she looked up the complaining citizen’s account – and if she did so on her own or was directed to do so. Her response:
“All media inquiries need to go through Water’s public information officer.”
Valerie Schneider, the water department spokeswoman, did not respond to questions about Baumgardner’s action.
According to a city website page devoted to “integrity,” abuse is defined as “Behavior that is seriously deficient or improper when compared to behavior that a prudent person would consider reasonable and necessary in the circumstances. Abuse includes misusing one’s position or authority as a city employee.”
One type of abuse, according to the integrity page: “Unauthorized disclosure of confidential or proprietary information.”
The Progress forwarded the January 2022 email chain to Biesemeyer, City Manager Jim Thompson and Lai Cluff, the acting city auditor.
The Progress asked what the protocols are for accessing WaterSmart information, if this was a potential violation of city privacy policy and what, if any, disciplinary action could be taken.
Biesemeyer responded, framing Baumgardner’s actions as routine and not a violation of a citizen’s privacy rights.
“The WaterSmart portal is a conservation and water data system, not a billing system,” Biesemeyer said. “Only names, addresses and water use are in this database; it does not contain personal billing information.”
Biesemeyer said Baumgardner did not violate policies.
“Accessing WaterSmart, researching a customer, and respectfully replying to their email does not constitute any policy violation or need for investigation/disciplinary action,” Biesemeyer said. “Her reference to the individual in question was to verify that he was a customer.
“We have inquiries from individuals that are not Scottsdale Water customers and sometimes have enquiries from people who believe they are in Scottsdale because they have a Scottsdale mailing address.”
When the Progress shared Biesemeyer’s explanation with the man whose account was looked up, he scoffed.
“Of course, they didn't access my information in order to ‘execute rebates, analyze water trends, help customers, or execute (their) job effectively,’” he said, quoting the WaterSmart Privacy Policy.
“It shouldn't even have mattered whether I am a Scottsdale resident or not,” the retired man continued.
“I wasn't asking why a pipeline in front of my house wasn't being repaired. I was talking about water availability in the future for everyone in the entire freaking county.
“Whatever,” he concluded with disgust.
On Dec. 21, 2021, Thompson signed the city’s Digital Privacy Policy, an administrative regulation designed “to safeguard the public's trust in the city's use of new and emerging technologies and to protect their digital privacy rights.
"It sets forth the framework for city departments to observe when information systems or other applications and forms collect the public's personally identifiable information.
"It is the policy of the city to protect the privacy of individuals and the digital form of any personally identifiable information that is collected, used, shared, stored or retained by the city."
The city says the regulation “strives, to the extent practicable, to enable residents to determine for themselves when, how, and to what extent information about them is communicated to others.”
According to the document, personally identifiable information is “information in the possession of the city that can directly or indirectly identify individuals.”
The first of four personally identifiable categories listed:
“Personal data: information relating to an individual, such as full name, street address, email address, and personal computer or mobile device IP address.”
The policy document concludes:
“All city employees shall follow the policies and procedures outlined in this AR (Administrative Regulation).
“Upper level management is responsible to ensure the overall management of this AR.”
Cluff, the acting city auditor who is charged with investigating potential abuse, said:
“Based on the email chain, it does not appear any personal identifiable information was shared. Accessing the WaterSmart system to verify that the person is a Scottsdale customer before replying to an inquiry is reasonable and we would typically expect that access is provisioned based on business needs.”
Thompson did not respond to questions from the Progress.
Circling the wagons
Popping out from mundane business reports were the emails from citizens on hot-button issues – RVF and new construction, primarily – that regularly led to a circle-the wagons approach.
On these topics, as many as 10 staff members emailed back and forth to come up with what could be called “the company line.”
Such was the case in November and December, after local and national media coverage scrutinized Scottsdale’s plan for Rio Verde Foothills.
On Nov. 21, more than 100 Scottsdale residents signed and submitted to council a petition asking the city to enter an agreement with the private utility company EPCOR “to treat and deliver water to Rio Verde Foothills.”
There were no records provided of staff members supporting the petition.
None of the emails reviewed directly address how Rio Verde Foothills’ water is literally a drop in the bucket.
As previous Progress stories showed, the city has been “recharging” or “banking” billions of gallons of water per year, as it uses far less than the amount of Colorado River it gets via the Central Arizona Project.
In 2022, according to Scottsdale Water documents, the city stored just under 10,000 acre feet of unused CAP water; the same year, it provided about 120 acre feet of water to the Rio Verde Foothills area.
Instead, an email chain shows a concerted attempt to shoot down the petition.
On Dec. 16, Stephanie Zamora, an assistant to City Manager Jim Thompson, emailed various water department staffers, asking for assistance in crafting a response to the RVF petition.
After a paragraph was added, noting the city’s commitment to further water conservation, Baumgardner commented, “I LIKE IT!”
The group further hammered out details of the response.
On Dec. 22, Kelly Corsette, a public information officer, emailed a draft response to the petition to Thompson, Biesemeyer, Schneider and three other city staffers.
“Mayor Ortega has received a couple of interview requests on the Rio Verde Foothills topic, and after speaking with him, we will inform the media that he is not available for interviews and that the city's position has not changed,” Corsette wrote.
“If we are pressed for a statement from the city, I suggest we provide the attached memo and point to the conclusion section. I want to make sure you are all OK with that.”
Schneider responded to Biesemeyer, her boss, with what might be called a “stonewall” approach.
“Just for input's sake and although the damage is already done... I'd advise not giving the media the petition and conclusion,” Schneider wrote. “Yes, it's public information, but why fuel the fire?!? That conclusion has a lot of ‘ammo.’
“And for reference.... We're never obligated to comment to the media. I think saying our position hasn't changed is our best response for a while,” Schneider concluded.
The Progress asked Schneider why she wrote this, given that her job duties specifically entail responding to media requests, as well as what she meant by “ammo.”
“Per city policy, any non-routine or controversial subject is to be advised by the Office of Communication. It was not appropriate for the Water division to comment further on the petition response released by the Office of Communication,” Schneider replied. “Thus the statement ‘we’re never obligated to comment to the media.’
“With the benefit of hindsight, it would have been more accurate to say ‘we are obligated to respond to the media, but not to provide comment.’”
After the email flurry, the city manager sent the mayor and council members a four-page response to the petition.
He concluded that Scottsdale should not enter into the agreement with the private company – and that the city does not have any responsibility to provide water to Rio Verde.
“As the government of the Rio Verde Foothills community, Maricopa County should exercise its authority and responsibility to establish stable, long-term solution(s) that accommodate this growing community and ensure its self-sufficiency.”
City Council approved the petition response and supported the shut off Ortega announced in his somewhat infamous “there is no Santa Claus” speech.
