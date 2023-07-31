Fairmont Princess looks to add jewels to crown

The Fairmont Scottsdale Princess is looking to jump in on a trend – and perhaps add a few jewels to its resort crown.
It wants to add villas and bungalows to its sprawling campus near Scottsdale Road and Princess Boulevard.
According to the city, the 750-room resort submitted a “request for approval to construct nine new structures consisting of 37 villas units and six bungalow units, located just north of the existing Sunset Beach pool at the Fairmont Scottsdale Princess Resort.
The Travel and Leisure website notes these are hot commodities for high-end travelers:
“Privacy has long been valued by vacationers and many travelers want the additional comfort of their own space.
“For that, hotels are happy to prescribe their guests a slice of paradise in the form of a private villa, cozy cabin, or hidden cottage. These personal abodes can be separate from the main resort area or part of a suite of individually-designed accommodation.”
CEO Magazine seconds that:
“It’s the turn of five-star hotels to place their stamp on the private villa market – and they’re delivering privacy and seclusion with unrivaled levels of luxury hospitality.”
Plans for Sunset Villas and Bungalows look to be heavy on palm trees and white buildings.
Another restaurant or two and an event center are also in the works for a resort that already has plenty to offer.
“The Princess is a haven of on-site activities and fresh experiences for guests of all ages, with five award-winning restaurants and bars, multiple sparkling pools and cabanas, Well and Being Spa, a world-class golf course, shopping, fire pits, the family-friendly Trailblazers Kids Club, and so much more,” the resort states.
The Fairmont Scottsdale Princess will make its case for the expansion at the Design Review Board at a public meeting to be scheduled.
The resort opened in 1987 and, with TPC Scottsdale, hosted the first Phoenix Open that year. Since then, it has been the host hotel for a variety of major events, such as the Fiesta Bowl, Barrett-Jackson Auto Auction and the Arabian Horse Show.
The campus includes the 44,000-square-foot Well & Being Spa, six pools that include one with a 9,000-square-foot beach and 830 tons of white sand and 206,000 square feet of meeting and event space with a 35,000-square-foot landscaped grass area that accommodates 1,500 guests for dinner seating or 2,000 guests for a reception.
