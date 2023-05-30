Former Mayor William Schrader dies at 93

Former Scottsdale Mayor William “Bill” Schrader died May 17 at the age of 93.
Mr. Schrader served as a Scottsdale City Council member from 1958 to 1962, when he became the first elected mayor of Scottsdale, a position he held until 1964.
He then joined the SRP Board of Directors in 1964, serving in that role until 1990, when he was elected vice president. He became SRP’s 15th president from 1994 until his retirement in 2006.
“Bill Schrader was a visionary leader whose accomplishments across our community leave a substantial legacy in Scottsdale,” Mayor David Ortega said. “He was also a personal friend for more than 40 years.
“My wife Rosemary and I were fortunate to spend a lot of time with Bill – she managed the philanthropy and community outreach for Salt River Project across four decades.”
“Although it is very sad to lose a friend, we both cherish many memories of a kind and hardworking man who did so much for our community. Scottsdale is forever a better place because of Bill Schrader.”
Indeed, Mr. Schrader was one of the city’s busiest volunteers.
He was the first chairman of the Scottsdale Rodeo and the Parada del Sol and a former president of the Scottsdale Jaycees and the Scottsdale Charros. His commitment to community service earned him the Points of Light Foundation’s Excellence in Corporate Community Service award in 2001, presented by then-President George H.W. Bush.
In his 2017 State of the City speech, then-Mayor Jim Lane noted in 1967, Mr. Schrader was appointed an inaugural member and president of the city’s Municipal Property Corporation, which Lane said assists with city financing of projects like fire stations, parks, libraries, airport facilities and the TPC Scottsdale.
Honoring a half-century of Mr. Schrader’s community service, Lane renamed Scottsdale’s annual volunteer award the Bill Schrader Volunteer Impact Award.
The city ran deep in Mr. Schrader’s blood.
“Billy” Schrader moved as a youth with his family to rural, unincorporated Scottsdale in 1941. The Schraders operated a farm at Indian School and Hayden roads. He began his civic leadership as a Scottsdale High School student, serving in the Scottsdale Methodist Church youth organization and in the 4-H Club.
While at Arizona State College, he was elected superintendent of the annual 4-H Fair, which brought thousands of kids from throughout the state to compete.
In two crucial years as mayor, Mr. Schrader helped battle the encroachment of Phoenix by annexing unincorporated county land in all directions from the small downtown area.
During the “annexation wars,” Scottsdale annexed land that included the former Thunderbird II airfield (which became the Scottsdale Airport/Airpark) and much of the McDowell Mountains.
Pumped up by the annexations, the city population grew by nearly half, from 30,000 to 44,000, and from 20 square miles to 75 square miles.
While Mr. Schrader served as mayor, Scottsdale opened its first hospital, moved the public library into the Little Red Schoolhouse, hosted the first annual Scottsdale Indian Arts Exhibition, passed a hallmark sign ordinance and hosted the Boston Red Sox for spring training.
Before his career in politics, Mr. Schrader left the family farm to study agriculture at ASU. Though he continued with his agricultural work, he also became interested in politics and community service, which led him to his careers with the City of Scottsdale and SRP. His father had served on SRP’s board and council.
As SRP’s president, Mr. Schrader oversaw the expansion projects at Kyrene and Santan generating stations, the purchase of Desert Basin Generating Station and the project to add storage space to Theodore Roosevelt Dam.
“Bill was the epitome of what it means to meaningfully serve the community and foster growth. He served three eventful terms as president at SRP, earning the organization recognition for accomplishments in water management through a record drought,” said SRP President David Rousseau.
“His remarkable leadership will always be remembered as the organization continues its mission to, in Bill’s words, ‘keep the lights on and the water flowing!’ He is forever in our hearts.”
Mr. Schrader and his late wife, Bondena, raised four children, William Jr. (Bill Jr.), Lawrence (Larry), Alisa, and Travis. Together, they ran a successful farming operation until 2021, cultivating cotton and alfalfa crops in the East Valley.
He was preceded in death by his son Larry, daughter Alisa and his wife Bondena. He is survived by his sons William Jr. and Travis, 12 grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, and his longtime companion, Anna Mae Fritz.
A viewing will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, June 2, at Messinger’s Scottsdale Mortuary, 7601 East Indian School. The funeral service will take place at 9 a.m. Saturday, June 3, at Scottsdale United Methodist Church, 4140 North Miller Road.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to The Charro Foundation (charros.com/education-inititiatives/make-a-donation).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.