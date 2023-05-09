High-end apartments underway in N. Scottsdale

A project 20 years in the making is coming to fruition in a city swirling-with-developments area near Hayden Road and the Loop 101.
Like the Axon planned expansion and Mack industrial park, this one involved an auction of state land – but plans are for residences, rather than industrial use.
North Scottsdale, get ready for … San Bellara.
The project to bring 180 high-end apartments is “75% done,” according to Greg Peters of Mark-Taylor Development.
This is the neighboring building to the San Artes apartments, a 550-unit development. Both are part of Mark-Taylor’s Crossroads East development just south of the Loop 101.
“We bought state land many years ago,” Peters said. “Now, we’re all solidified on finalized zoning.”
With little fanfare, no voices in opposition and no questions from City Council, the plan for Crossroads East was approved April 18, along with another dozen items on the “consent agenda.”
Because it is following a master plan approved in 2002, no zoning or other approvals were needed for the project, which already is under construction.
At the recent meeting, City Council merely was “affirming the zoning classification” for the lush rentals at 17800 N. 78th St., a champagne cork-pop from the San Artes complex.
A 40-acre development between the Fairmont Princess resort and Scottsdale Sports Complex, Crossroads East is just across the Loop 101 from the planned Mack Innovative Park industrial complex.
The San Bellara website shows 16 apartment buildings and a community clubhouse.
Apartments start at $1,999 for a one-bedroom unit up to $4,199 for a three bedroom space with a carport.
“We’re family oriented,” Peters said, adding the two- and three-bedrooms have large floor plans.
The Crossroads East project dates back to 2002, according to city documents. Later approvals “increased the total maximum number of multi-family dwelling units for the entire Crossroads East project from 3,443 to 4,378.”
And there is room for more growth, as the development “is surrounded on three sides by vacant land, also part of the Crossroads East PCD.”
While the developer mulls further building, the San Bellara website invites those with a decent housing budget to sign up for a high-end lifestyle.
“We designed each apartment home to exceed what you expect in a luxury living destination,” the website promised.
“Step out of your five-star home to be greeted by an astonishing array of perks. Poolside cabanas and a resort-style hot tub make any day a vacation – as does the clubhouse, which was designed to make any social gathering memorable.”
