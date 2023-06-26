Hobbs signs Rio Verde Foothills water bill

Turn on the tap, Scottsdale.
After a dry six months, the city’s little neighbor Rio Verde Foothills should again be getting water from Scottsdale.
Gov. Katie Hobbs signed SB 1432 into law June 19, less than a week after Democrats and Republicans passed the bill aimed at forcing Scottsdale to provide water – via a “standpipe district” – to its unincorporated neighbor.
"This bipartisan bill shows that when we put politics aside, we can come together to solve problems for everyday Arizonans,” Hobbs said.
“While it isn't perfect, I'm glad we were able to deliver relief for the residents of Rio Verde Foothills.”
A month ago, HB 2441 – which would have forced Scottsdale to resume providing water to Rio Verde Foothills with no middle party – narrowly passed the Arizona House and Senate. But Hobbs’ vetoed it, demanding that state representatives “send HB 2561 to my desk.”
Sponsored by Rep. Alexander Kolodin, R-Scottsdale, HB 2561 merged with SB 1432 – which swiftly passed with “supermajority” status in the House (40-20) and Senate (20-8).
Kolodin perhaps can be indulged with a victory lap, as he spent months crafting a bill that would win support from both parties.
"The era of kicking the can down the road is over,” he said at a June 19 press conference just before Hobbs signed the bill.
“Arizona's water issues are serious, but, today, we learned that they are also solvable. I look forward to that challenge."
Now, Scottsdale must resume water service to Rio Verde Foothills, as it did for years via a Jomax Road standpipe. There, tankers filled up and delivered water to the unincorporated county area between northeast Scottsdale and Fountain Hills.
After several years of Scottsdale warning the 750 or so Rio Verde Foothills households the standpipe would be shut off, Mayor David Ortega stiff-armed alternatives and led a shutdown of the standpipe Jan. 1.
“There is no Santa Claus,” Ortega somewhat infamously said in December.
Though Rio Verde Foothills may have endured “The Year Without a Santa Claus,” if Ortega is the Heat Miser, Kolodin takes on the role of Snow Miser.
Though Kolodin can take credit for bringing water to RVF, his language does not force Scottsdale to use its own water, but rather requires Scottsdale to essentially “treat and transport” water supplied by a third party – likely EPCOR.
The private utility company stated in an application with the Arizona Corporation Commission that it has water to provide the Rio Verde Foothills area.
But the infrastructure EPCOR needs to build its own standpipe could take three years, hence the necessity for SB 1432.
While they vigorously opposed a previous bill that would have forced a resumption of water service to their neighbors, several Scottsdale City Council members told the Progres they would not support a legal challenge to Kolodin’s legislation.
And, in a prepared statement, City Manager Jim Thompson said, "The city of Scottsdale stands ready to do its part as Arizona Senate Bill 1432 is signed into law.”
Though the law is in the books, what happens next is not quite as simple as the city turning on a faucet.
Five standpipe district representatives must be appointed to negotiate a plan with Scottsdale.
The city, Kolodin’s language stresses, will be “reimbursed for the full reasonable costs of providing and delivering the water” via the standpipe to Rio Verde Foothills.
Scottsdale is required to treat and transport water the standpipe district delivers it for a maximum of three years.
