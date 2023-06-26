Hobbs signs Rio Verde Foothills water bill

During a gathering at the State Capitol last week that urged Gov. Katie Hobbs to sign a bill that might soon help get Rio Verde Foothills a steady supply of water, Rio Verde Foothills resident Leigh Harris-Avril held up a jug of rainwater she collected to demonstrate what it’s been like for her and many of her neighbors this year. Hobbs signed the bill, which requires Scottsdale to resume indirect water service to the unincorporated area. (David Minton/Staff Photographer)