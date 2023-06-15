Hobbs water report ‘no big deal’ here

Last week, national news outlets raced to outdo themselves in hyperbolic headlines following the June 2 announcement about a water study by Gov. Katie Hobbs.
“Phoenix area can’t meet groundwater demands over next century,” boomed the Washington Post.
In a “breaking news” post that knocked the debt deal from the top of its website, the New York Times shouted, “Arizona limits new construction in Phoenix area, citing shrinking water supply.”
“Arizona announces limits on construction in Phoenix area as groundwater disappears,” CNN echoed.
The Times story was a bit more measured, explaining the new study “showed that an area west of Phoenix, called the Hassayampa sub-basin, doesn’t have enough water for new wells.
“As a result,” the Times report said, “the Arizona Department of Water Resources said it would no longer issue new permits in that region for the construction of homes that would rely on groundwater.”
The Arizona Department of Water Resources report projects that about 4 percent of the demand for groundwater will not be met over the next 100 years without further action.
The Scottsdale Water Department greeted the report with a knowing shrug.
No big deal here.
Developers have been assured all of their approved projects will not “run dry,” as Scottsdale has 10 decades of water.
“Scottsdale has an existing 100-year assured water supply designation based on our diverse water portfolio. The recent announcement by the Arizona Department of Water Resources does not impact our designation,” said Valerie Schneider, a spokeswoman for Scottsdale Water.
She stressed Scottsdale’s “proactive planning and investment in a sustainable water future allows us to meet current water demands while also planning for a future with less water.”
Scottsdale’s giant water-slurping neighbor Phoenix – fifth-largest city in the country – tried to clear up confusion with a strongly worded tweet:
“Fact: The City of #PHX's water security remains intact due to its diversified water portfolio.”
In a June 1 press release, the city reiterated the “nothing to see here” message:
“The City of Phoenix Water Services Department addresses concerns raised by the new Phoenix Active Management Area Groundwater Model release, emphasizing that Phoenix's water security remains intact due to its diversified water portfolio and long-term planning.”
Ditto in much smaller – but arguably far more advanced – Scottsdale.
In the early 1980s, Scottsdale was almost exclusively reliant on groundwater.
Forty years later, the city has flipped the situation, now getting 90% of its drinking water from the Central Arizona Project and the Salt River Project.
City Council members Tammy Caputi and Barry Graham both said they have not heard from constituents regarding the governor’s announcement and resulting national media coverage.
But Graham added, “Residents often discuss the ongoing mega-drought. One concern about the announcement is the groundwater analysis doesn't contemplate future Colorado River cuts—which are likely to happen.”
Though the fast-growing city’s residents and businesses chug, spray and flush 70 million gallons of water annually, Scottsdale emphasizes it has long been “forward thinking” about water, receiving many awards for its advanced wastewater treatment facility, which brings flushed water to drinkable standards.
The treated water is not currently used for drinking water, but primarily sent to golf courses to water their greens.
Even so, Scottsdale Water continues to urge its users to cut back as much as possible.
Last week, Scottsdale Water asked residents and businesses to “cut back on overwatering” and limit watering “desert landscape” to twice a week, “after 7 p.m. and before 10 a.m.”
According to Schneider, “This initiative supports the goal of water conservation, efficiency and therefore reductions throughout the city, and aligns with asking customers to voluntarily reduce their water use by at least 5%.”
“Most landscapes are overwatered and 70% of the city’s water use is outdoors,” she noted.
Perhaps that helps explain a curious line from the New York Times June 2 story:
“(Maricopa County) uses some 2.2 billion gallons of water a day — more than twice as much as New York City, despite having half as many people.”
Scottsdale Water customers can also take out grass all together with the help of Scottsdale Water’s rebate program.
For more information on landscape watering guidelines, go to ScottsdaleAZ.gov and search “desert plant care” or search “rebate” for information regarding the grass removal rebate program.
For a free outdoor water efficiency check, call 480-312-5650.
Schneider said the city “will continue to adapt, plan and invest in a sustainable water future by pursuing advanced water purification systems, expanding infrastructure and continually enhancing our conservation programs.”
For more information, visit scottsdaleaz.gov/water.
