Homeowners rally for water, seek answers

As two state representatives vow to help them, Rio Verde Foothills residents spent another week piecing the puzzle of the recent past in looking for answers to their water problems.
They can't say they weren't warned.
Four years ago, Brian Biesemeyer, executive director of Scottsdale Water, vowed the city would shortly stop making its water accessible – via a filling station used by water hauling companies – to the unincorporated area just outside the city's northeast border.
In the February 2019 email to a Rio Verde Foothills resident, Biesemeyer stated Scottsdale “has no obligation to provide water to Rio Verde (Foothills) residents … it is prudent to you and your neighbors to find a long-term water supply and distribution system.”
The water director repeated that to Karen Nabity and other RVF residents in an October 2020 email.
But two years later, as reported in the April 23 Progress, Biesmeyer emailed Mayor David Ortega, City Manager Jim Thompson and City Council.
His Oct. 26 email stated he was nearing completion of a short-term deal to provide water to Rio Verde Foothills: Private company EPCOR would supply the water, Scottsdale would treat it to drinking quality and send it to the Jomax station.
Thompson's immediate response, which he emailed to Biesemeyer Oct. 26:
“We will need to increase our fee to encourage them to fund their solution!”
Less than a month later, Thompson made an about face, rejecting a petition by Scottsdale residents who were asking for the very thing Biesmeyer outlined.
Thompson told the Progress he decided the water issue was Maricopa County's responsibility.
So, before the Jan. 1 Rio Verde Foothills water shut-off that Scottsdale had long threatened, why didn't the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors step in?
"We're not in the water business," Supervisor Tom Galvin said.
Galvin has been criticized harshly by Ortega, who questioned Galvin’s real estate connections, as well as some Rio Verde Foothills residents, who claim the county supervisor hasn’t done anything to help them.
Nabity and others led a drinking water improvement district effort last year, but the supervisors rejected it last summer, saying too many Rio Verde Foothills residents opposed the plan.
Galvin said he worked for months to get an EPCOR application "on the docket" of the Arizona Corporate Commission.
“Once that occurred, I felt (Rio Verde Foothills) was assured of a long-term plan,” Galvin said. “The county then denied the (water district) because the proposed taxing district was so problematic. I then informed Mayor Ortega of good news that I found a long-term provider. And I looked forward to working with Scottsdale on an interim solution.”
Galvin said he told Ortega, “I think we have a win-win where EPCOR wheels water through your existing pipe … not a single drop of Scottsdale water will be used.”
Galvin later heard Scottsdale and EPCOR were working on an interim solution – then was stunned when Scottsdale rejected it.
During a hearing before the ACC, EPCOR executives testified they could supply water to Rio Verde Foothills but that without the cooperation of Scottsdale, it would take the private company two to three years to build its own standpipe.
The EPCOR hearing ended April 18 – but three days later, commissioner Nick Myers sent a letter to the county supervisors asking for “the county’s rationale” in rejecting a February intergovernmental agreement proposal Scottsdale sent them.
Galvin said the board will respond by May 5, as Meyers requested.
Galvin told the Progress about the many problems he had with Scottsdale’s plan.
“The county doesn’t have any legal authority to provide water,” he said. “(Scottsdale) set up a wonky, clunky, hybrid authority just wouldn’t work. It’s illegal.
“And it would be unduly burdensome – it creates another level of bureaucracy.”
Legislative plans
Rep. Alexander Kolodin, R.-Scottsdale, said he is exasperated by the lack of cooperation.
Two months ago, Kolodin co-authored a bill that would essentially force Scottsdale to resume providing water to Rio Verde Foothills.
“I’ve had a sense of urgency for months on this damn thing,” Kolodin said. “If it were up to me it would have gone through in a week. It’s all the politics and maneuvering that’s taken so long.”
His HB 2561 is similar to HB 2441, sponsored by Rep. Gail Griffin, R-Hereford.
After failing to get enough votes, Kolodin is testing the waters on two potential amendments.
One would be similar to his first try and essentially merge with Griffin’s bill, forcing Scottsdale to resume providing water to the filling station.
The second amendment would involve the creation of a standpipe district, which Kolodin believes will receive support from Democrats.
“The City of Scottsdale prefers a standpipe district, so if that brings enough Democrats on board, I’m happy to integrate it,” Kolodin said.
Kolodin showed his support by attending an April 26 rally at the state capitol by Rio Verde Foothills residents, led by Christy Jackman and Cody Reim.
Jackman said she prefers Griffin’s bill “because it is clean and simple and would get the water quickest.”
As Rio Verde Foothills homeowners are split on potential solutions, they are split on pointing out villains.
Some accuse Galvin of doing nothing. Others – including former Scottsdale City Councilwoman Linda Milhaven – insist Ortega has been the stumbling block for a water solution.
John Hornewer, a water hauler who serves Rio Verde Foothills, has been a harsh critic of Galvin and the board of supervisors on the Rio Verde Foothills Water and Wells Facebook page.
“The BOS (board of supervisors) has authority to enter an (agreement) with Scottsdale and they do not want to,” Hornewer posted this week. “... they simply do not want to enter into an IGA with Scottsdale on our behalf and have NOT been in negotiations for a solution.”
“I personally am grateful for Supervisor Galvin,” Jackman said. “Galvin’s decisions have always been based on what he is hearing from the majority. He listened to all of us. He kept the petition alive until he knew we had an interim (plan) in the works and a long-term option with EPCOR.
“The only thing he didn't plan for was a rouge, heartless, unreasonable mayor. No one saw that coming.”
Reim agreed with Jackman.
“Supervisor Galvin has been instrumental in allowing the will of the people of Rio Verde Foothills to be more heard and listened to than any special interest,” he said. “The people of Rio Verde Foothills overwhelmingly were opposed to the formation of a DWID and that is why the (board of supervisors) denied its petition.
“Furthermore, the day after it was denied, Supervisor Galvin was key to bringing EPCOR in to file an application at the ACC. EPCOR has, for a long time, has been the desired path for Rio Verde Foothills by the residents.”
Like Jackman, Reim prefers HB 2441.
Did the “treat and transport” email from Biesemeyer – and its sudden rejection – impact his view?
“No,” Reim answered. “I would still support HB 2441 even if we had not found this info in the public records request.”
As Rio Verde Foothills resident Paul Smith put it in an email to legislators, “We need a solution – please pass any bill that gets our community water.”
