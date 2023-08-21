Hotel sheltering homeless plans ‘luxury’ upgrade

A modest motel looking to significantly upgrade might not normally raise eyebrows – but this one is serving as Scottsdale’s de facto homeless shelter.
According to a contract Mayor David Ortega signed June 27, Scottsdale accepted $940,000 from the Arizona Department of Housing to provide temporary shelter and case management for up to 120 people.
The contract calls for Scottsdale to provide services at “a contracted hotel” from July 1, 2023 through June 30, 2024.
Less than two months later, the Independence Hotel – the relatively low-budget lodging the city uses to shelter some homeless people – is asking City Council for permission to transform into a “luxury boutique hotel.”
The item is on the Tuesday, Aug. 22, council agenda.
Last month, the Planning and Zoning Commission gave the request its approval, though by a narrow margin.
Representatives of the planned George Hotel made no mention verbally or in their written proposal about the current property’s contract with the city.
Commission member Barney Gonzales said he had no idea the property was being used to shelter the homeless.
“I don’t know if ownership is going to continue it,” Gonzales said of the homeless program.
He said hotel owners are “going to change the usage of the hotel – they’re going to upscale it, completely go through it. So, it probably is not going to continue with the way it is.”
According to the city’s proposal that was accepted, “Scottsdale currently has a contract with the hotel to provide homeless shelter until September of 2023.”
It added that at that point, “the hotel and the City will re-evaluate the terms of the agreement and extend service through September of 2024.”
The Independence Hotel is across Pima Road from the Great Wolf Lodge and Salt River Fields at Talking Stick, between East Via Ventura and Indian Bend Road in the McCormick Ranch area.
It is the only facility used for Scottsdale’s bridge program.
“We called several hotels and ultimately chose this one, because it was the only interested party,” said Greg Bestgen, director of Scottsdale’s housing services.
Transition outlined
The name “Independence Hotel” does not appear in either the planning commission or council agenda materials.
Andre Golnazarian, a managing partner of Oasis 33, which owns the Independence Hotel, said his hotel plans to honor its contract with the city.
“That agreement is until September of next year,” Golnazarian said. “We don’t plan to start (renovation) until baseball season is over.”
He said the transformation from the modest Independence Hotel to the high-end George Hotel will be complete “hopefully at the beginning of 2025.”
The George Hotel submitted a plan “to allow for a new three-story hotel building, one story gym/café, site improvements, and renovations and expansions to existing hotel buildings” at 7330 N. Pima Road, across the road from Great Wolf Lodge Water Park near Indian Bend Road.
According to the developer, “This former Days Inn is transitioning from a modest, budget motel to a luxury boutique hotel, with an emphasis on wellness and health.
“The existing development plan was never realized, which was an approved plan for a one-hundred guest-room hotel. This revised proposal reduces the hotel room count to 84 and focuses on a superior guest experience.”
Rather than a once-planned 100-bed Hyatt Hotel, the new George Hotel – named after Scottsdale founder Winfield Scott’s brother – requests permission for 84 beds while adding a second swimming pool.
At the July 12 meeting, commissioners George Ertel, Diana Kaminski, Renee Higgs and William Scarbrough voted for the George Hotel’s plan, with Gonzales and Christian Serena going thumbs down on the request.
Gonzales had concerns about parking.
“The property’s fallen into disarray,” Serena said.
A public hearing in September brought some less-than-favorable comments.
According to the Oasis 33 summary of the meeting, “It was related that there are issues with some activities taking place in the north condominium parking lot. Drinking and similar, as well as noise at night and early morning hours. Individuals suspected to be transient ’urban-campers’ make their way into the Inner Circle Drive neighborhood from Pima and camp in the detention basin on the south side of the street.”
The Oasis 33 insisted “the hotel does not have control over the behavior of individuals that live on other properties. It does not have control over those that live in the condominiums, their renters, or their guests …
“It is believed that renovation and improvement to the hotel will not increase the prevalence of transients.”
Controversial contract
In the wake of criticism over the contract calling for the city to serve former residents of “The Zone” in Phoenix and immigrants, the city sent out press releases on the matter.
They stressed Scottsdale’s bridge program has an 84% success rate in finding stable housing for homeless people – and that 70% of the rooms will be reserved for seniors and families with children.
According to the the state contract, “The homeless services award will be comprised of Homeless Shelter and Services Funds and will allow the City of Scottsdale to continue expanding its bridge housing program with a contracted hotel within city limits and provide contracted supportive services and meet basic needs of food and drink to individuals, and moreover, serve those impacted by the Zone and Title 42 between Arizona and Mexico through referrals from the Continuum of Care Coordinated Entry Points for seniors aged 62 and older and single parent families.”
The bridge program provides case management to “work with participants to establish a plan to obtain a more stable place to live and address barriers to housing stability.”
Scottsdale pledged to “provide approximately 80 to 120 unsheltered persons with emergency bed nights and supportive services for 30 to 120 days.”
Gonzales noted that knowing about the homeless contract with the proposed George Hotel would not have influenced his vote against the project.
While he is eager for upgrades on a property he described as “pretty run down,” Gonzales said was concerned about how the “boutique hotel” will integrate with its neighbors.
“They’re trying to pull the resort away from the townhomes,” he said.
And Gonzales said he remains unclear about what part of the property has either apartments or condos that can be used as short-term rentals.
“It was very confusing,” he said of the presentation.
