House acts on Rio Verde Foothills water bill

A bill aimed at providing water relief to the parched Rio Verde Foothills – which had its long-supplied Scottsdale water cut off Jan. 1 – passed the Arizona House May 10.
Yet some of the 1,000 or so unincorporated county residents are furious about it.
Some on a Facebook page called the bill’s sponsor a “sellout” – and worse.
By a 46-13 vote, the Arizona House approved House Bill 2561, sponsored by Rep. Alexander Kolodin, R.-Scottsdale.
That measure – or a similar bill – still faces an uncertain path, requiring passage of the Arizona Senate and then approval by Gov. Katie Hobbs.
The bill calls for a creation of a “standpipe district” to provide water to Rio Verde Foothills (and other similar areas).
“It is terrible that it passed,” Christy Jackman, one of the Rio Verde Foothills unofficial organizers, said. “We tried to work with Kolodin to remove some of the language that greatly concerns us about a now nearly legislated district.”
Three months ago, Kolodin introduced the bill, which carries the short title “city water provider; requirements; service.”
As originally written, Kolodin’s bill would have forced Scottsdale to resume providing water to Rio Verde Foothills.
The original bill was under 200 words, highlighted by, “A city or town that provides water service shall provide water service through a standpipe for water hauling to persons residing outside the city's or town's water service area who do not have access to sufficient water if all of the following apply:
“1. the number of households to be serviced is not more than 750.
“2. the city or town previously provided water service to the persons who do not have access to sufficient water.”
After the original version was rejected, Kolodin met with residents as well as Scottsdale and county officials to come up with what he thought was a solid compromise: the creation of a standpipe district.
Though Kolodin insisted it was far less potentially controlling, many around Rio Verde Foothills called Kolodin’s standpipe district just a drinking water improvement district (DWID) in disguise.
“We fought against (a DWID) for two years and now it's forced on us,” Jackman said.
She and some others prefer House Bill 2441, sponsored by Rep. Gail Griffin, R-Hereford.
The wording in this bill is similar to Kolodin’s first try, again forcing Scottsdale to turn on the water for Rio Verde Foothills.
Kolodin’s revised bill is five times as long as the original, adding language about how the standpipe district would be formed, water billing and other matters.
The day after his bill was passed, Kolodin said he supports Griffin’s bill – which has yet to go to the House floor for a vote.
“I’ll vote for both bills. Whatever gets people water,” Kolodin told the Progress.
“I originally tried the Griffin approach and I couldn’t get it passed,” he said, adding his bill is “a good compromise.”
But Rio Verde Foothills residents like Evelyn Pace Kaler sharply disagree.
“I will not support a standpipe when we have a better solution with EPCOR and I will never support the DWID,” Kaler posted.
And Jackman summarized Kolodin’s bill as “total DWID language.”
Several are wary about the standpipe district’s “five-person board of directors,” as outlined in Kolodin’s bill.
Kolodin said he is a libertarian who understands people don’t want government control, but insists his bill “is written to be the anti-DWID.”
He said that, compared to a drinking water improvement district, a standpipe district would have “as little power as possible to cause trouble” – and be voluntary.
Kolodin’s bill goes to the Arizona Senate – but Kolodin noted Arizona Sen. John Kavanagh, R-Scottsdale, has a “mirror bill,” and that AZ SB1093 will be amended to match HB 2561.
Ironically, one of the “no” votes was cast by the newest member, Chandler Republican Rep. Julie Willoughby, whom the county supervisors picked to replace former Rep. Liz Harris because of events surrounding her introduction of a Scottsdale election denier as a witness in a House hearing.
The House ousted Harris for lying about what a Scottsdale insurance agent was going to testify about during a February hearing on the 2020 and 2022 elections.
The woman, who said Maricopa County election officials rigged both elections to defeat President Trump and GOP gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, used her rant before the legislative committee to accuse a number of Republican and Democratic officials at all levels of government in Arizona of taking bribes from a drug cartel.
The woman offered no evidence to support her accusations, which also targeted the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
