Around Scottsdale, the notion of so-called “road diets” – making vehicle traffic narrower by adding bike lanes – is so hot it sizzles.
But an idea on the matter by a Scottsdale City Council member fizzled last week.
“People are pissed,” Councilwoman Kathy Littlefield told the Progress a few hours before her attempt to get road diets on the next ballot failed.
Scottsdale residents, she said, “are very very upset … and they want more to say on this.”
While supporters say sacrificing vehicle lanes for bike lanes makes driving safer for all, others have deluged council members with emails saying “no more road diets!”
Even if the issue never makes it to the ballot, Littlefield said she wanted a specific agenda item on road diets to invite public comment.
“I want to lead a conversation so we can open it up to the citizens and they can have more say,” Littlefield said, adding the April 17 “open house” on a Thomas Road diet plan left those who attended frustrated.
“I’m asking for a discussion on (road diets),” Littlefield said. “My guess is (her council colleagues) are not going to want to discuss it. I’m going to give it a try because there are so many people that are so angry – that’s what we’re supposed to do, represent them.”
As Littlefield predicted, her motion was rejected at the April 18 City Council meeting.
Mayor David Ortega and council members Tom Durham, Tammy Caputi and Solange Whitehead voted against Littlefield’s motion, over the support of Littlefield, Barry Graham and Betty Janik.
In discussion before the vote, Littlefield gave an introduction to her motion. She said that, contrary to previous staff reports promising road diets “would be few and far between,” there are now 15 street trimmings and more in the works.
“Our citizens feel betrayed and they feel lied to,” she said.
“You should want the voters to decide this,” Littlefield lectured her council colleagues. “It is the only hope we have to restore the trust of our citizens.”
Whitehead took a pointed jab – stating Littlefield herself made a motion to approve a road diet on Indian School Road – before emotionally decrying Littlefield’s motion.
“Public safety is Scottsdale’s primary job. It’s not up for a public vote. We don’t ask the citizens what the speed limit should be … it’s our job,” Whitehead said.
Janik countered, “This is at least worth a discussion.”
Ortega said Littlefield’s motion was not necessary, as a work study on the issue has been requested for May 16.
As Littlefield was speaking about more traffic coming to Scottsdale, Ortega cut her off.
“There will be a work study on all the details,” Ortega said, calling for a vote.
Alex McLaren, during the public comment section of the council, called the Thomas Road open house “a very good presentation.”
But he called for “an updated congestion report,” as the one at the Thomas open house showed traffic patterns from 2016 to 2019.
Heather Phillips seconded that, saying the congestion numbers are “pre-COVID” – and that in the Old Town area, skyrocketing rent prices are leading more residents to crowd into apartment units
