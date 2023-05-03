Impact inspires Black business owners

The buzzwords for this event: “Scale up” and “take it to the next level.”
The 52 entrepreneurs gathered in south Scottsdale April 24 had every right to feel good about themselves: They had launched and are running businesses.
But if they were satisfied with just that, the office in one of the five SkySong (part of the ASU Scottsdale Innovation Center) buildings would have been empty.
Instead, these risk takers arrived hungry – for knowledge on how to make an impact.
Which is why Dr. Velma Trayham calls her program Impact AZ 2024.
The 50-plus entrepreneurs attended the kickoff of Trayham’s business accelerator program, aimed at empowering Black-owned businesses make huge strides in forming and achieving high-end goals.
Trayham, CEO of Thinkzilla Consulting and founder of the Millionaire Mastermind Academy, summarized her goal: "Addressing the urgent need to close the racial wealth gap for business owners."
Stepping into a hallway outside the buzzing-with-activity office where Impact AZ 2025 was launching, Trayham explained the program.
“It is a supplier diversity readiness program. It is actually a three-year pilot program that we are housing, three nine month accelerated programs. Each one of these accelerated programs will house at least 50 business owners,” she said.
“We're making this one of the largest accelerated programs for Black businesses in the state of Arizona.”
Trayham didn’t let a challenging environment in Houston stop her from becoming a successful consultant/entrepreneur.
When she was recruited to Scottsdale three years ago, she quickly decided a bridge needed to be built.
“I recognized there was a gap when it came to Black businesses scaling and getting access to contracting opportunities,” she said.
“The biggest thing is having the readiness. So, in order to do business with the federal government or in order to do business with a large corporation, you have to have the proper infrastructure.
“And so what impact is in 2025 it is a readiness program for preparing Black businesses to get to the next level – build multimillion-dollar companies.”
She thinks big, in other words, and demands the same of others.
She stressed that, in mulling over hundreds of applicants for the program, she was looking for companies already in motion.
“We have businesses in the real estate industry, in the manufacturing industry, in retail trade, in the financial service industry. Some of these businesses are at the million-dollar mark, while the majority of them are $250,000 and less in annual revenue,” Trayham said.
“So, the goal is to help them get multimillion-dollar contracts connecting them to government entities and large corporations, like the ones that are sponsors.”
J.P. Morgan Chase, APS and Bank of America executives are part of the Impact AZ 2025 “mentor” team.
On the first day of the program, entrepreneurs received assessments of their businesses and tips on financing and opportunities from the likes of Andre Whittington, executive director of Growth Partners Arizona, Robin Reed, CEO of the Black Chamber of Arizona, Cameron Robb, senior economic development consultant of APS, Teniqua Broughton, executive director of the State of Black Arizona, and Rachel Palmer, of American Landmark Apartments.
Reed’s message: Don’t be afraid to fail.
He called himself a “serial entrepreneur who launched 15 businesses, 12 successful – because of the lessons I learned from the three that failed.”
Ears around the room certainly were on high alert when Whittington said, “My job is really to make the capital you need to grow and scale.”
Palmer gave a blank-check endorsement: “We are on board with everything Velma does.”
That, Trayham stressed, is because she has “a proven model. I am in Houston, Atlanta and Miami … So scaling and bringing this type of program here is groundbreaking because we have this model that actually works.
“I myself was born and raised in poverty and my company is now 10 years old. And I've been able to scale the contracting opportunity.”
As Reed of the Black Chamber of Arizona put it, “before we can bridge the equity gap, before we can bridge the wealth gap, we have to bridge the knowledge gap.”
