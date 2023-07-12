Inflation may sink some Scottsdale bond projects

Many of the projects voters asked for in 2019 remain merely ideas on paper looking for green paper – money – to bring them to life.
In 2019, a ballot measure showed 58 projects for a combined $319 million, funded by bonds.
How much is that price tag four years later?
“I think it’s around $450 million,” Councilman Barry Graham said.
And, he cautioned: “Not all the projects are going to happen.
“I feel like it’s a breach of trust,” Graham added. “We told voters they were critical, must have, can’t live without (projects).”
While allowing inflation has been a huge factor, Graham said that’s not the only reason many voter-approved projects are in danger.
“We’re bungling projects, we’re pursuing road diets, we’re pursuing homeless shelters – and we’re also raising taxes,” Graham said.
Inflation-driven overruns on many of the community development projects over the past two years leaves the future of dozens of others in jeopardy.
But energetic voters can take comfort in knowing multi-use sports fields along Bell Road are nearing completion.
At a construction cost of $40 million, the sports fields represent 12% of the $319 million in bonds approved by voters.
That leaves $279 million for 57 other projects in what now appears to be an overly-ambitious bond package.
The Citizens’ Bond Oversight Committee – Andrew Armstrong, Mary Jane McCart, Janice Eng, Chair Brion Neeley, Ben Hur and Laraine Rodgers – mulled over the latest update at its June 12 meeting.
Dan Worth, the Public Works director, noted he received direction from Scottsdale City Council at an April retreat on their priorities.
While a dozen projects are complete, 40-plus others are in various stages of development – some under construction, others not even in the design phase.
According to Worth’s presentation, of 58 projects approved in the original list:
• Eleven projects are complete;
• Twenty projects “have little or no additional funding needs”;
• Twenty-seven projects “may need more funds”;
• Nine projects are underway “with estimated cost increases identified to complete the project”;
• Three projects have “major scope changes”;
• Three projects have “significant unknown factors”;
• Twelve projects have not even begun the design phase, and are considered “future projects.”
The most expensive item – carrying a price tag of $40 million – is bond no. 53, “Build multi-use sports fields in the area of Bell Road.”
Worth said construction is nearing completion on the sports fields. Six parks on Bell Road near Notre Dame Prep are completed.
But the nearby WestWorld Sports Park, at Thompson Peak Parkway and McDowell Mountain Ranch Road, is still under construction. Worth said the WestWorld fields and parking lots should be finished by the end of the year.
A $31 million Cactus Pool upgrade, by comparison, is not scheduled for work until 2026.
The $4.6 million, 3.5-acre dog park at Thompson Peak Park is scheduled for construction next year.
Old Town parking?
Community spaces/infrastructure bonds were originally budgeted at around $110 million.
The most expensive, the renovation of the Civic Center, is now listed at $27.3 million. It is well over budget in money and time – now scheduled for completion in the fall, about a year late.
The $23.5 million lakes and irrigation upgrade at Vista del Camino/Indian Bend Wash is underway.
But $20 million for Old Town parking structures is still in the design phase – and likely to be hotly debated by businesses and other interested parties.
Worth told the bond committee he anticipated bringing Old Town parking options to City Council “within the next few months.”
In the public safety category, the most expensive projects are fire and police training facility upgrades.
Originally estimated at $18 million, the budget for the fire training facility is now over $33 million.
Fire Chief Tom Shannon said a “clerical error” vastly underestimated the original cost of the fire training facility construction costs.
Demolition of the old fire training center is underway, with the project scheduled to be completed next year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.