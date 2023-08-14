Intense allegations at SUSD meeting

Those looking for a controversy-free school year quickly had their hopes dashed last week.
Coming the day after students and teachers began a new school year, the Scottsdale Unified School District Governing Board ended its recess and met Aug. 8.
Board member Carine Werner gave a brief update. After she and fellow rookie board member Amy Carney were on the losing end of many 3-2 votes over the first half of this year, Werner sounded new-year optimistic: “I look forward to really working together, finding common ground and moving our district forward.”
There was little common ground, however, as insinuations and accusations filled the air during the public comments section of the meeting.
Speakers’ voices shook with emotion, with allegations of misconduct by a permanent teacher – and counter-accusations against the substitute teacher who first filed a complaint and then took it public.
After openly discussing routine agenda items, the five-member board met in private on on three agenda topics, including “a complaint filed against a certificated teacher.”
After the executive session, the board voted 3-2 to uphold the denial of a complaint filed against the permanent teacher.
Werner and Carney voted against the motion, meaning they wanted further investigation. Werner later requested an audit of the investigation as well as new investigative procedures “so this doesn’t happen again.”
The complaint – including names of the accused and accuser – was not revealed publicly, but likely related to the intense debate in the public comments section.
Several speakers referred to a letter that detailed allegations.
In a letter sent to families, a substitute teacher stated “my heart stopped” during an assignment a few months ago when she found the classroom of a permanent teacher had large mirrors at the front of the classroom.
“The mirrors only reflected the lower halves of the students, and unfortunately, most (young students) don’t have proper sitting etiquette and had their legs opening exposing themselves,” the letter stated.
The substitute also noted only girls were sitting in the front two rows.
The wife of the permanent teacher defended him and attacked the substitute, whom she accused of leading "a whisper campaign" and alleging he is a "pedophile."
A mother said the allegations need to be deeply investigated.
“My daughter said, ‘I don't feel comfortable around him – he's a pervert,’” the mother said.
Another parent said she was “disgusted” by “news of strategically placed mirrors around the classroom.”
But a defender of the permanent teacher insisted “he is not the predator (the substitute teacher) is making him out to be. He's a very popular teacher.”
And, the supporter insisted, investigations by Scottsdale Police and the district found no wrongdoing by the permanent teacher.
“He had been cleared by everybody,” she said.
But several parents hinted at a cover-up.
“Something here seems really amiss,” another parent added. “We are left with no transparency – we want to know what's going on.”
Another agreed: “We just need more transparency, that's all we want.”
In response to a query from the Progress about this matter, Kristine Harrington, a district spokeswoman, said two investigations were done regarding David Faulkner, the permanent elementary school teacher.
“The underlying subject matter of the complaint concerned two mirrors that were in a teacher’s classroom. This matter was reported to the Scottsdale Police Department and the District's human resources department in May 2023. Both entities investigated.
“The police are not pursuing this matter further.
“The district does not have any evidence that the teacher used mirrors to inappropriately view children as alleged. However, upon receiving the complaint, the school took immediate action to remove the mirrors in question.”
She said SUSD’s human resources department “investigated this matter thoroughly and found no evidence that the teacher poses a risk to students.”
Harrington stressed any parents with concerns about a teacher “should immediately connect with their school administration. The school and the district take all concerns seriously and will always work to protect students.”
