State lawmakers will move Tuesday to do something they haven't done in more than 40 years: override a gubernatorial veto.
Rep. Travis Grantham, R-Gilbert, said he will move to enact legislation to legalize the sale of home-cooked tamales, empanadas, pupusas and more. Grantham, the sponsor of the original legislation, said that it was wrong of Gov. Katie Hobbs to veto the measure earlier this week that would have done that.
Republican ire at Hobbs vetoes is nothing new. She is now up to 63 this session, shattering the record set in 2005 by fellow Democrat Janet Napolitano.
The list of new vetoes ranges from precluding certain vaccine requirements to attend public schools and requiring the attorney general to defend the constitutionality of whatever the Legislature approves to measures altering election laws and even one declaring that the federal government can't impose and collect certain taxes on firearms and ammunition, taxes that do not even exist yet.
But the biggest surprise came as Hobbs rejected legislation that would have expanded the kinds of foods prepared in home kitchens could be sold in Arizona.
HB 2509 gained broad bipartisan support, being approved by the House on a 45-11 margin with the Senate giving its OK with just four dissenting votes.
Rep. Alma Hernandez, D-Tucson, told Capitol Media Services she will vote to override the Democratic governor and urge colleagues to do the same, regardless of the political implications, saying it's the right thing to do.
Across the courtyard, Senate President Warren Petersen said he will attempt to line up the necessary 20 votes -- two thirds of the 30 members -- in his chamber. And given that the legislation garnered 25 votes before going to the governor, including nine of the 13 Democrats who were present, he thinks he can do that.
"This legislation had a supermajority vote,'' Petersen said. "Both Republicans and Democrats agreed this is good policy and in the best interest of Arizona.''
In vetoing the legislation, the governor said she feared it would "significantly increase the risk of food-borne illness.''
"It fails to establish sufficient minimum standards for inspection or certification of home-based businesses, and could limit the ability of ADHS to investigate food-borne disease outbreaks,'' Hobbs said.
But Hernandez, a healthcare consultant and professor of healthcare policy and innovation, said what the governor fails to grasp is that these are voluntary purchases.
"You know when you're buying that that item was likely not cooked in a commercial kitchen,'' she said.
More to the point, Hernandez pointed out that HB 2509 actually includes some safeguards to tighten up the practice that is now going on regularly, albeit illegally.
The proposal would mandate anyone doing such home cooking to complete a food handler program from an accredited program and maintain active certification. It also would require the seller to register with the Arizona Department of Health Services.
And Hernandez pointed out there would be full disclosure, from the name and registration number of the food preparer to a statement on the label saying, "This product was produced in a home kitchen that may process common food allergens and is not subject to public health inspection.''
Hobbs spokesman Christian Slater did not specifically address the possibility of an override or the criticisms of her decision.
'"Gov. Hobbs is committed to supporting small businesses while prioritizing the health of everyday Arizonans,'' he said. "We will continue to work in a constructive way with legislators to accomplish both those goals.”
Hernandez acknowledged that the veto by Hobbs really doesn't change anything.
She said families that need the money will continue to make these items at home and vend them to willing buyers on the street or who come to their homes.
But all that comes at a risk.
"Currently, you can be fined up to $500,'' she said.
"And, if prosecuted for your crime of selling tamales or tortillas, you can go to jail for up to six months,'' Hernandez said. "People shouldn't have to live in fear to make an honest living.''
She said this is about more than the sale of Mexican food.
Existing law already allows the sale of baked goods. But Hernandez said even the statutes and rules permitting that are overly restrictive.
For example, she said, it is permissible to sell cupcakes – but only if they have no frosting and are not filled.
"Come on, let's be real,'' Hernandez said. "Who would sell something on the street like just a regular piece of bread? That doesn't happen.''
The Tucson Democrat said she did reach out to the governor's office after the measure was approved to urge Hobbs to sign it, leaving a message on the phone of Allie Bones, the governor's chief of staff. Herandez said there was no return call, though she conceded she never said in the message why she was calling.
None of this, she said, is political.
"I want everyone to understand that I am in no way attacking the governor for her other vetoes,'' Hernandez said.
"I'm not going after her personally,'' she said. "I would have done the same thing if (former Gov. Doug) Ducey had done this.''
The last governor to face an override also was a Democrat, Bruce Babbitt.
In 1981, he vetoed congressional and legislative redistricting plans approved by the Republican-controlled Legislature, saying they "dilute racial and ethnic minority interests in an unconstitutional and unlawful manner.''
The 60-member House, with 41 Republicans at the time, had no problem getting the necessary two-thirds vote for an override.
In the Senate, however, Republicans controlled just 16 of the 30 seats. But they got the necessary 20 votes for override by cutting a deal with four Democrats, agreeing to preserve their rural districts in exchange for their votes.
