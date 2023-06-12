Local man authors plea for a purple U. S. president

On a breezy day in late May, it was still cool enough to sit comfortably outside or inside. Either way, here at a McCormick Ranch home, one could enjoy the view of a slow-moving pond, the ducks snuggled up on the grassy shore and the mountains in the distance.
The resident here admits to being nearly clueless about local politics, road diets and the blazing pace of development that has turned many around Scottsdale purple-faced in anger.
But this local hardly has his head in the sand. Rather, he is spending his retirement at high altitude, peering down at the mess he sees American politics becoming.
Where some are glued to a certain network that bashes the current president and others faithful to the rival giant taking potshots at our previous leader, C. Owen Paepke is crying out for moderation.
For the 2024 election, most are expecting – many warily, if not disgustedly – a showdown between President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump.
Supporters of each say their candidate might not be perfect, but must win to stop the "dangerous extremist" he will run against.
The advice from author Paepke?
None of the above.
Paepke last year began reflecting, researching and taking notes on our turbulent political scene.
The result, which RealClear Publishing is putting out Tuesday, June 13, is Paepke's book, "The Purple Presidency 2024: How Voters Can Reclaim the White House for Bipartisan Governance."
Kirkus Reviews calls it a worthy read:
"Paepke’s important and hopeful contribution is an impressive example of what he preaches: a common-sense pragmatism that earnestly seeks out centrist compromise … A concise and prudent discussion of the nation’s bitter political contentions."
It should be noted this is not a book for Trumpers or Bidenists.
After a quote by Abraham Lincoln (“A house divided against itself can not stand”), Papepke begins his book with a double-fisted presidential punch:
“America deserves better presidents. Donald Trump and Joe Biden have been the most unpopular presidents since polling began. Each thoroughly earned voters’ low regard by ignoring or mishandling the nation’s fundamental and pressing problems. Trump became the first one-term president in three decades, and Biden may be poised to replicate that feat in 2024. Yet they remain their own biggest fans, touting imagined accomplishments, blaming their critics, and refusing to address their own shortcomings or accept responsibility for their mistakes in office.”
This is not his first book rodeo.
Paepke is the author of “The Evolution of Progress,” named best nonfiction book of 1993 by NPR’s “Talk of the Nation,” and the three-volume series “The Seinfeld Election,” praised as “a provocative investigation into the American political divide.”
Before retiring, the Stanford University and University of Chicago Law School graduate was an antitrust and intellectual property attorney.
What was his motivation to write this book?
“This is going to sound awfully hackneyed, but I am of an age – I'm 68 and I'm obviously a baby boomer – I'm not sure that we're leaving things in great shape,” Paepke answered with a pained grin.
He added he is confident millions share his something-is-wrong-here views.
“Across a lot of age groups, most people in the country feel the country is going the wrong way,” he said. “I look at it quantitatively and I reached the same conclusion. The economy is much shakier over the last couple of decades, our standing in the world has declined unambiguously over the last 20 years.”
He points to an accelerating national debt, “shaky” Social Security, rollercoaster economy and dangers of climate change as reasons for the country to shift – not to isolate on the left or right, but to huddle in the middle.
As on a highway, he views the median as the safe place to be while not impeding traffic.
“There actually are middle-of-the-road solutions that most Americans will support,” Paepke said. “And they won't support either extreme. But most Americans will support some middle of the road and actually make progress.
“And like most progress in history, it will be technology driven. It won't be politically driven. You just need often to get the politics out of the way.”
If you like sports, the author has a football analogy:
“We need to go back to playing between the 30’s – not the red zone, not the blue zone. The purple zone.”
A man of moderation
The moderate man’s lanky frame is topped by trim, white hair and a snowy mustache. Though he is a good listener, get him started on a topic of interest and sit back and be prepared to listen to his views, with statistics and polls to back him up.
Normally a low-key speaker, a hint of passion is heard in his raised voice, his blue eyes clear and intense when he states, “There’s only one power in the world that can solve this – and that is the voter.”
Paepke's purple, perhaps, is gaining traction.
After the recent House vote to pass a debt-ceiling waiver, some praised liberal Biden, others gave kudos to Kevin McCarthy, the right-wing House speaker.
But a story from National Public Radio – decried as “leftist” by many conservatives – praised moderates.
The NPR story credited "those who eschewed the wings of their parties — which have some of the most vocal, attention-getting members — who averted a potentially calamitous, first-ever U.S. debt default."
Paepke fully understands the communicative and financial powers of America’s dominant two parties.
Yet he sees what he views as solid opportunity for independent candidates:
“Three sizable groups of voters are thus in play for an Independent presidential candidate in 2024: 1. Republicans who want to expunge the Trump legacy; 2. Democrats who object to the excessive influence of leftist elites in a party that claims to represent working Americans; and 3. Independents who may find a voice in rejecting the extremism and polarization that the major parties now represent in Washington.”
The author demands that a metaphorical centrist highway must be built for the nation to move forward – but acknowledges this won’t be easy, as the edges of the political spectrum control the very-real money for figurative shovels and bulldozers.
“Americans devoted to a return to bipartisanship and decency in Washington have already committed thousands of working hours and millions of dollars to lay a foundation for change, but this is barely a start,” Paepke writes.
“Only shaking up the major parties and the presidential election process will justify such an effort. “Partisans of left and right will try to keep their grip on elections at any cost.”
But Paepke begs voters to join his purple revolution – if you can call a return to moderation a revolt.
“A tsunami begins as a seismic disturbance producing an indetectable bump in the ocean, its power becoming apparent only as it nears land,” he writes on the concluding page of his new book.
“Make a difference. Ignore the naysayers. Join the bump.”
As an alternative to what he views as extremists, the author offers 15 “centrist candidate” alternatives, including former Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker, Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet and entrepreneur Mark Cuban. The first is a Democrat, the second a Republican and third an independent.
Though he wrote much of the book in Scottsdale, by the time it is published Paepke will be back at a second home in Colorado.
As he prefers to avoid both punishing summers and deep snowbanks, he might be called a weather moderate.
For more information and/or to comment, visit purplepresidency.org.
