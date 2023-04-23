Isaiah A. Curtis, 26, was shot and killed by Scottsdale Police officers after he fired a gun at them April 16, according to police.
Just before 7 p.m., police responded to a domestic violence call in the 8300 block of east Cypress Street, near Hayden and McDowell roads.
Police spokesman Aaron Bolin said, “Officers were responding to a domestic disturbance between the suspect and an ex-girlfriend who was dropping him off at an address on Cypress.”
The woman called 911 to report Curtis was being violent and armed with a gun.
After police arrived, “Curtis ignored verbal commands from officers and ended up shooting at police. In response, both officers fired their duty weapons, striking the suspect, who collapsed in the driveway of the residence,” Bolin said.
Bolin said a gun was recovered next to Curtis.
He said the officers tried to save the man’s life by applying tourniquets and performing CPR. Paramedics who arrived within 10 minutes also attempted life-saving measures, but Curtis was pronounced dead at the scene at 7:10 p.m.
Bolin said the two officers are on leave “while the internal and criminal investigation continues, which is standard for all officer-involved shootings,” said Bolin.
The officers involved have a combined four and a half years of service with Scottsdale Police.
Responding to questions from the Progress, Boldin said, "The officers involved in the shooting had body-worn cameras that were activated during the incident. Yes, the video footage will be reviewed as part of the internal and criminal investigation.
"This (incident) is being investigated criminally and internally by Scottsdale Police. Once completed, the criminal case will be reviewed by the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office."
