Mayor lashes out over water bill

Scottsdale Mayor David Ortega is taking another shot at those seeking a “hostile takeover” – as he put it – of Scottsdale water.
Two weeks ago, Gov. Katie Hobbs vetoed one bill that would have forced Scottsdale to resume providing water to the unincorporated Rio Verde Foothills area.
Even as she rejected HB 2441, Hobbs lobbied for an alternative bill, which would use a “standpipe district” as a middle entity between Scottsdale and Rio Verde Foothills.
“I call upon you to take action and send HB 2561 to my desk,” Hobbs wrote to legislative leaders.
The Arizona House passed HB 2561 with a supermajority last month.
Though not specifying Scottsdale and/or Rio Verde Foothills, the narrow parameters of the bill would force Scottsdale to treat water provided by a third party and send it to a standpipe for its neighbors.
The Arizona Senate did not consider it before it took a three-week break, which ends June 12.
Rep. Alexander Kolodin, R-Scottsdale, who sponsored the bill, said he is “cautiously optimistic” the Arizona Senate will approve HB 2561 this week and send it to the governor’s desk, as Hobbs requested.
Kolodin stressed he has worked behind the scenes to gain support for the bill from all parties, including Scottsdale.
City Council members Tammy Caputi, Barry Graham and Solange Whitehead told the Progress they support HB 2561.
Ortega was less enthusiastic, telling the Progress the bill was “flawed.”
After stewing about it for days, Ortega fired off a June 5 letter to the Progress, demeaning HB 2561 as “Kolodin Trojan Horse.”
“While addressing Rio Verde Foothills residents on Jan. 28, Rep. Kolodin vowed ‘to break the rock,’ referring to a hostile takeover of Scottsdale Water,” Ortega wrote.
“HB 2561 is just that, a frontal attack on the residents of Scottsdale who have invested in the best water technology, expert personnel and water portfolio in the country.”
Some Rio Verde Foothills residents said they were not surprised by Ortega’s words, given his heavy-handed treatment of their situation since the Jan. 1 cutoff of Scottsdale water.
In the weeks leading up to the shutdown, Ortega rejected pleas to continue water service, stating, “There is no Santa Claus.”
Regarding Ortega’s blasting of HB 2561, Cody Reim, one of the unofficial leaders of Rio Verde Foothills, said it was expected: “If I was a betting man I should have bet on this happening.”
In his email to the Progress this week, Ortega bashed the plan to create a standpipe district as “an untested new layer of government.”
The mayor has consistently decried “wildcat construction” in the Rio Verde Foothills area, just outside northeast Scottsdale.
“Beware, Gilbert, Mesa, Chandler, Peoria, Phoenix and Buckeye,” Ortega warned, “the Kolodin Trojan Horse supporting reckless development could be coming for you next!”
Even tacit approval from the city of Scottsdale is not needed for HB 2561 to become law – though if it does, Scottsdale would have the opportunity to challenge it in court, if the city chooses.
Kolodin gave a long sigh over Ortega’s latest view on Rio Verde Foothills.
“I really wish Mayor Ortega would focus on being a part of the solution to this,” Kolodin said.
“I’m gratified,” add Kolodin, who lives in Scottsdale, “that most of the other members of the Scottsdale City Council don’t share his views.”
