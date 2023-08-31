Menzel shares good news on SUSD vacancies

Scottsdale Unified School District officials were understandably anxious in the weeks leading up to Aug. 7, the first day of the school year.
Over the summer, scores of jobs remained unfilled, from teachers to bus drivers.
Districts around the Valley – and the country – similarly have scrambled to fill open positions.
But, the day after 20,000-plus students started the school year, Dr. Scott Menzel beamed – and then received applause – as he shared with the SUSD Governing Board news about hiring levels.
“I just want to report some good news: at the nutrition services back-to-school event, Patti (Bilbrey, director of Nutrition Services) informed me that we had six unfilled Nutrition Services positions this year – compared to 40 last year, which is something to celebrate,” he said.
Menzel added that in the Special Education Department, “We had 1.5 (open) positions compared to the 20 we had last summer.”
Earlier this week, Menzel provided an update on staffing.
The SUSD Transportation Department has 16 openings, he said, but “five will be filled with people who are working on training right now.” Ten bus drivers were hired over the summer.
SUSD still has eight openings for groundskeepers, six for custodians and six for carpenters.
The Security Department is nearly full, with only one opening.
Reflecting state and national trends, special education positions “remain the most challenging to fill” with around 10 openings, Menzel said.
SUSD held job fairs and weekly hiring events over the summer, looking for teachers, social workers, custodians and grounds staff, food-service workers, security guards and more.
One of the biggest needs for SUSD was bus drivers, whose starting pay is around $20 per hour.
No previous bus driving experience is required. SUSD provides all of the training that will lead to the commercial driver license required by state law.
Substitute teachers are paid $145 per day Tuesday – Thursday, with an extra $20 on hard-to-fill Mondays and Fridays.
Permanent and long-term subs earn $169.
At the Aug. 8 board meeting, Menzel also raved about the district transportation department’s new ID/tracking system: students entering and leaving buses swipe an ID card into the system, which tracks where they are.
“Every year at the beginning of the year, especially for our youngest children, sometimes figuring out buses – where to get on or where to get off – can sometimes be complicated,” Menzel said.
“We've had times where a student didn't show up where they were supposed to show up and then we had all-hands-on-deck trying to figure out where they were,” he continued.
“Well this year, on the first day, we had three students who didn't arrive home or where the parents believed that they should be. Using the ID system, we were able to locate one student at a different bus stop, (a second student) was still on the bus and the third student was still at school because he didn't get on the bus.
“And so it took us less than five minutes in each case as opposed to the typical 30 minutes or longer to identify where the students were. And so it’s just a nice success story to report that the system worked as it was designed.”
