Mom’s gift inspired Scottsdale barber’s business

What started as an unwanted Christmas gift led to an untapped passion for Dre Brown, but the Scottsdale barber couldn’t see past the gift-wrapped box on that December morning.
Rather than buy Brown a gift from his Christmas list in 2007, his mother gave him something he needed – the tools for a haircut.
“I had one present under the tree and it was a pair of (hair) clippers,” Brown recalled.
Over 15 years later, the Mug and Mane Barber Lounge owner helps others look and feel their best with haircuts and community service.
Mug and Mane, which opened in 2018, is the go-to barbershop for many out-of-town professional athletes.
His career vision was not always clear, despite the clippers. “I was hot. I was mad. She could have given me $10, but some clippers?” Brown said with a laugh.
Raised in a single-parent household in Seattle, Washington, Brown and his mother struggled financially. In an effort to save money, Brown got short haircuts at the beginning of the year and went months, or sometimes a year, without another.
As a kid, haircuts were not in the budget due to his mother living on welfare. He was teased by classmates and peers about his hairstyles, from a bald head to an afro, but understood the sacrifices to make ends meet.
“Being around other Black kids and individuals that were getting their haircuts, how do you think you’re going to feel?” Brown said. “You’re going to be down. … A haircut makes you feel like you are everything.”
He initially put the clippers in the back of his bathroom cabinet for the first year, but said, “Slowly but surely, I started using them.”
Brown gradually improved his barber skills. Then his life changed forever.
In 2009, Brown’s mom passed away. After losing his mother at 19, Brown knew change was needed for him to build the life he wanted.
He transferred to Arizona State University following two years at Seattle University to be closer to his childhood friend and the family that cared for him as a child.
“I’ve never left (Arizona) since … I think it was just God,” he said. “You follow that call and you follow what you think is right.”
While at ASU, Brown began working at 24K Hair Spa to make money, developing new barber techniques and learning how to run a business.
“The owner (of 24K) was cutting all the Phoenix Suns players at the time. So after school, I just went there and he gave me an opportunity,” Brown said. “I worked there for about a year and a half … then it was like, ‘Man, I need my own space.’”
Shortly after completing his sports management degree at ASU, Brown enrolled in barber school to earn his license. Over time, his skills and confidence caught up with his ambitions toward becoming one of Phoenix’s go-to barbers.
As his name grew, so did his vision. He wanted an upscale barbershop that offered a premium experience. Brown aimed for a big and classy location when searching for the perfect place to start his business.
Scottsdale was the premier location.
“Yeah, Scottsdale is a predominantly white area,” he said, “but it’s where a lot of Black people go in Arizona too.”
Brown sold all his jewelry, secured loans and saved money to open his barbershop. In July 2018, Brown opened Mug and Mane with one chair, one mirror from his apartment and clippers. Five years later, Mug and Mane is one of the few Black-owned businesses in Scottsdale and one of Arizona’s top barbershops with multiple barbers on staff.
“We create a sense of community in Mug and Mane. People want to come support us,” barber Kelvin Cutwell said. “They want to come support the shop and what we all built and what Dre built from the jump.”
The thought of owning anything once seemed impossible for the 34-year-old Brown.
With business continuing to grow, he is in the process of opening another Mug and Mane barbershop in Mesa and also plans to create a barber school for kids and offer training for aspiring entrepreneurs.
He’s able to provide backpacks, cleats, and free haircuts for children in need, and there’s more planned on the horizon.
“Just showing (kids that) there’s a better way (to live life),” Brown said. “The more shops I can put out eventually over time, I think that message is going to get out there … I’m just waiting for that moment when it’s a school, I can (work with to) relay that message. Then it’ll spread like wildfire.”
He looks to inspire everyone that walks through his doors, no matter who they are or where they come from.
“When mom (gave me) some clippers under the Christmas tree man, I would have never thought I would be where I am today,” Brown said.
“I’m a professional barber and guess who seeks me out for haircuts? The professionals, athletes, and actors. It’s literally God’s honest truth. You put your mind to it, you can do whatever you want to do.”
