Money guru ‘shark tanks’ at Airpark

Wearing a polo shirt and shorts, hair pulled back, Craig Weiss is looking like he's ready to hit a tennis court.
Instead of batting a ball around, he is – as usual – bouncing around ideas, returning pitches and, in those rare cases when a new venture hits his Goldilocks just-right zone, serving up money.
As a self-proclaimed “serial entrepreneur,” the Scottsdale moneyman keeps more balls in the air than an expert juggler. His Flagstaff Ventures now has a roster of a dozen startup businesses.
Four are in the Scottsdale Airpark area, where it can be said Weiss is doing some serious shark-tanking – to borrow from the hit TV show in which budding businesses pitch venture capitalists, trying to attach big money to their big ideas.
Weiss seems to be constantly in motion, crossing legs one way then the other, checking his watch, looking up something on his laptop, spinning anecdotes as he demonstrates a custom mouth guard product – then a device to fit braces. He seems to be a perpetual motion machine, his body perhaps struggling to keep up with a mind ceaselessly focused on one notion: The Next Big Thing.
The latest product he thinks will tip the scales is an “alternative chicken” from Recreate Foods, the brainchild of Chef Michael Salem – who brought the Impossible Whopper to Burger King.
The faux chicken nuggets are shipped from the same Airpark facility that makes Frites Street gourmet French fries (available at Scottsdale Plaza Resort, Whiskey Row Scottsdale, Terravita Golf Clubs and 100 other locations across Arizona and the U.S.).
The Flagstaff Ventures mission is to hunt down “early-stage” businesses that have potential to take a bite of sales pies, then pump them up with a combination of strategy and money to help them grow.
“I've recruited sort of a dream team of partners, to help me with doing something that I think is going to be much bigger than what I did before. So that we can, you know, make a lot more investments and make a much bigger impact,” Weiss said, over the low hum of 3D printers grinding away.
From the outside, his office doesn't look like much. Inside, budding ideas are brought to life by high-tech production.
An Arizona native, Weiss left a stable career as a patent attorney, taking a risk in joining NJOY, one of the first e-cigarette brands in the country. Weiss scaled the company up to 130 employees across half a dozen countries, driving NJOY to a $1 billion valuation.
In backing Recreate Foods, Weiss is joined by co-funders Creation, founded by Bob Agahi and David Sellers, and M Culinary, run by Brandon Maxwell and Chef Michael DeMaria.
Recreate makes breaded and unbreaded filets, tenders and nuggets, using plant-based ingredients based by non-GMO pea protein.
For now, Recreate Foods is available only at a handful of restaurants, including Scottsdale’s Goodwood Tavern, HiFi Kitchen and PNR Gastropub.
After Impossible, Beyond Meat, Morningstar and a few other plant-based meat alternatives led the way with big sales, scores of new companies are trying to cash in on the faux-flesh craze.
So why was Weiss lured to this product?
“The first time I ever took a bite of a Recreate plant-based chicken sandwich, I was like, ‘I can't believe this isn't chicken!’ Like, wow, this is delicious,” said Weiss, who with a chuckle calls himself “an aspiring vegetarian.”
The faux-chicken company is further along than many of the Flagstaff Ventures-backed companies.
“We are really truly early-stage investors,” Weiss said, noting many of the companies he backs are “pre-revenue,” meaning they have yet to make a dime.
“And half the companies we invested in have female founders and CEOs,” said Weiss, recognized by Goldman Sachs as one of the “100 Most Intriguing Innovators” and a Forbes “Disruptor.”
Reaching far beyond the Scottsdale Airpark, Flagstaff Ventures backs companies in Florida, Colorado – and Israel.
"Right kind of crazy"
He tells a funny story about how he decided to become an investor, known in the business as a venture capitalist, or VC.
When he was helping launch a product, “I got introduced to 10 VCs – and I forgot how much I hated VCs. You know, all the cliches are true: 10 young dumb white guys that have never run a business in their life and think the world runs like an Excel spreadsheet,” said Weiss, who just turned 50.
“So I was complaining to a friend of mine about how these guys weren't particularly impressive. And he says, ‘Well, if you think they're all idiots – why not do it yourself?’
“And so that was sort of the origin of Flagstaff Ventures.”
Flip Isard is the founder and "Big Fry" of Frites Street, which he started out of a food truck in midtown Phoenix. His fries became popular sellers around the Valley, including Scottsdale arts festivals.
Isard met his destiny when he catered a bar mitzvah.
"Best fries I've ever tasted," Weiss told him.
With demand beginning to overwhelm his production, Isard asked Weiss for business advice.
The financial guru gave him tips and much more: a funding/partnership offer.
"Frites Street was the first business Flagstaff Ventures funded – that's quite an honor," a beaming Isador said from the Airpark facility his company is already outgrowing.
Two years after the initial funding, Weiss is now funding a huge upgrade, with renovations underway – at another Airpark office – that will enable Frites Street to ramp up production.
Isador said the thing he likes best about the man with the money is Weiss "understands the ups and downs of a new business."
That includes cutting through the chaos of a start-up to see big-picture potential.
"He's the right kind of crazy," Isador said with a grin.
A Scottsdale story
Silicon Valley in Northern California remains the leader in venture capital, followed closely by New York, Boston and Washington, D.C.
But, no matter how much money is floating in the wind there, Craig Weiss wanted no part of either coast.
“I headquartered NJOY here and people thought it was nuts. ‘How can you build a billion-dollar company in Scottsdale?’” Weiss said, with a mocking chuckle.
When he raises money elsewhere, he noted, he doesn’t say he’s from Phoenix – but Scottsdale.
“Scottsdale is, I think, a very special town,” Weiss said.
“Scottsdale to me is its own brand. The way Vail or Aspen is framed – and it's a brand that connotes luxury. When you're in New York, people know what Scottsdale is. They've heard of Scottsdale in Chicago, in Boston.... I feel like we're like the resort capital of the world.”
Raised in central Phoenix, Weiss had a vision of Scottsdale as the shining light of the Valley.
“Scottsdale to me was probably the way people in L.A. think about Beverly Hills. I mean, it was the nice part of town. It was where the nice restaurants were, it was where the nice hotels were … And so and when I got married, it was obvious to me I was going to live in Scottsdale, not Phoenix. And so we lived in McCormick Ranch for many years.”
Weiss lives with his longtime wife, two children and six dogs a short drive from the Scottsdale Airpark – but “across the border” in Paradise Valley.
When an interviewer apologizes for taking his time away from his relentless safari for “the next big thing,” Craig Weiss laughs as he grabs a box and heads for the exit.
“The ‘next big thing’ for me tonight is a parent teacher orientation for the high school that my son's going into in the fall,” he said, closing the door on his Airpark office, as cheerfully humming 3D printers continue turning inspirations into products.
For more information, visit flagstaffventures.com or recreatefoods.com.
Flagstaff Ventures companies
Recreate (“unbelievably delicious plant-based foods”)
Frites Street (“premium twice-fried french fries”)
The Retainer Club (“Dollar Shave Club for retainers”)
Gard (“customizable mouthguards”)
Mastry (“a breath work app”)
Juliet (“disrupting the boxed wine industry”)
Flare (“affordable legal services for everyone”)
Dorsia (“for last-minute reservations”)
ReHarvest (“superfood smoothie pops”)
Involio (“a social network to share investment strategies”)
Calypsa (“data-driven swimwear”)
OffLimits (“conscious cereal”)
