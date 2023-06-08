More apartments headed to North Scottsdale

Another big mixed-use project is headed for fast-developing North Scottsdale.
Though not as massive as some of the housing developments that have turned desert landscapes into upscale homes, the Grand Peaks project is anchored by a five-story, 280-unit apartment building.
Grand Peaks is on 3 acres at 7970 E. Henkel Way, just north of the Loop 101 off North Scottsdale Road.
Though hardly a small project, viewed on its own, Grand Peaks is dwarfed by the billion-dollar project featuring 1,330 luxury apartment and condo units a half-mile south of Grand Peaks.
On May 4, the Development Review Board unanimously – and enthusiastically – approved Optima McDowell Mountain Village. Two weeks later, the same board gave a unanimous green light to Grand Peaks.
At the May 18 meeting, board member Jeff Brand praised the detail and upscale nature of the plans.
“They’re doing things on this project we like to see in Scottsdale,” he said.
He thanked the developer – Denver-based Grand Peak Properties – for its“dedication to quality.”
“This is a fantastic project that is certainly worthy of Scottsdale,” Councilwoman Tammy Caputi, who chairs the committee, echoed.
According to the approved plans, units will range from studios to three bedrooms in a five-story (60 feet) tall building.
According to plans for Grand Peak, “The design is rooted in contemporary style of architecture that is grounded in textural materials with highly crafted details along the sidewalks, all of which will weather with time and promote an animated pedestrian experience.
“The building is anchored by strong corners composed of metal, glass and wood-tone accent panels that will engage with its evolving content.
“The middle of the building is softened with elevated planes of soft white stucco, interlaced with gray fiber cement panels and dotted with fully recessed balconies that will promote indoor and outdoor life for each apartment.”
Grand Peaks is part of the One Scottsdale development in the Greater Airpark Area.
According to DMB Development, “One Scottsdale, a mixed-use development, is situated at the intersection of Loop 101 and Scottsdale Road, a high visibility location in North Scottsdale.
“Upon completion, it will include 1.8 million square feet of space for commercial tenants and will feature retail, restaurants and Class-A office space along with a variety of luxury residential choices.”
On the east side of North Scottsdale Road, One Scottsdale spreads from just south of the Loop 101 to Thompson Peak Parkway.
Still in its relative infancy, One Scottsdale currently has 750 units at Jefferson on Legacy.
