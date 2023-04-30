No diet, just ‘fattening’ for Pima Road

While debate rages over slimming motorized traffic lanes in favor of bike lanes under the so-called “road diets,” one major artery in North Scottsdale is being fattened at a cost of $50 million.
A project is bringing everything imaginable to 1 mile of Pima Road: two extra motorized lanes, bike lanes, a “landscaped median,” sidewalks, ramps, storm drains and more.
Two other projects stretching from East Pinnacle Road to East Dynamite Boulevard has the city spending a projected $100 million to widen and “improve” 3 miles of Pima Road.
In the short term, drivers who use Pima Road just north of the Loop 101 are suffering.
“Many residents have expressed frustration with both the amount of disruption and pace of the project,” Councilman Barry Graham said.
Construction began in February and will last well into 2024.
Drivers stuck in traffic due to lane changes and closures can marvel at dozens of bulldozers, graders, trenchers, excavators, backhoes, dump trucks and other heavy equipment that is changing the landscape.
“It’s pretty badly torn up – it’s really a mess up there,” City Councilwoman Kathy Littlefield said.
While she said some are complaining about Pima Road construction, others are griping, “Why are you doing this all at once on every street?”
Indeed, a city map shows 10 street construction projects on both sides of Pima Road over a few square miles north of the freeway.
Combined, those projects make up around 20% of the $555 million in “street improvements” listed in the proposed 2023-24 Scottsdale Capital Improvement Projects budget. Of that $555 million, $360 million will be spent from July 1 through June 30, 2024 if Scottsdale City Council approves the request.
Council members promised at the April 25 meeting they will be examining all the construction projects closely before signing off on the bottom line.
A preliminary $2.5 billion budget was introduced by Scottsdale City Manager Jim Thompson two weeks ago. City Council is required to pass a spending plan before the current one expires June 30.
How much?
There seems to be mismatched information as to how much the “fattening” of Pima Road will actually cost.
The webpage scottsdaleaz.gov/construction gives information on “Pima Road Improvements: Pinnacle Peak Road to Happy Valley Road,” stating, “The purpose of the improvements is to improve capacity and operational efficiency.”
According to this page, the budget – paid for by sales and transportation tax funds – is $8.2 million.
But, when one clicks on “more info,” the webpage scottsdaleaz.gov/construction/project-list/pima-road-improvements for the same project gives a vastly different budget: $19.5 million.
"The total cost for Pima Road improvements north of Loop 101 is about $129 million," said Kelly Corsette, a city spokesman, adding other figures on webpages were not up to date.
According to Corsette, of the $129 million, $76 million is funded through the Maricopa County Arterial Life Cycle Program (Prop 400), $11 million from Maricopa County Flood Control, "with city funds of $41.5 million."On the proposed Capital Improvement Program budget, costs have apparently increased sharply again.
However much it costs, don’t expect Pima Road north of the Loop 101 to be finished soon. “That’ll be going on for at least another year,” Councilman Tom Durham said.
Alison Tymkiw, a city engineer, confirmed that.
“The entire project of Pima Road – Pinnacle Peak to Happy Valley Road is scheduled to be completed in the summer of 2024,” she said.
In Durham’s opinion, the major road reconstruction “is going pretty well. I think the traffic moves pretty fluidly. It’s a little harrowing because road lanes are narrower.”
Durham said he drives this stretch frequently and emphasized the drainage work is part of the improvements.
“Pima Road floods during monsoons,” he said.
He added the project is justified by increasing traffic, “In particular, a huge amount of growth east of Pima, in the area of Tom’s Thumb and the Storyrock development.”
Storyrock, according to its website, will build “only up to 443 homes” on 450 acres. That would bring another 1,000 or more people to the area.
With that in mind, as well as the many moving parts this project involves, Durham said he feels the Pima Road fattening is going well.
“I got more emails before the project started,” he said. “Now that it has started, I think the city has communicated pretty well, ‘This is what’s going to happen next week, this is what’s going to happen in two weeks.’…I really haven’t gotten any angry emails in the last few months. Construction’s never fun, but I think things are moving pretty smoothly.”
