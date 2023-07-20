Optima completes Kierland apartment towers

Optima Kierland is finished – finally.
Optima announced the grand opening of 7190 Optima Kierland, the fifth and final Optima tower at Kierland in North Scottsdale.
The 10-story tower has 216 units including studio, one-, two-, three-bedroom and penthouse apartments.
The apartments range from $2,600 to over $11,000 per month. Units feature “floor-to-ceiling windows, gourmet kitchens, spa-quality bathrooms and the latest in smart home technology.”
According to a press release, “The building has already been met with high demand, achieving 30% leased even before residents moved in.”
This brings to completion a decade-long project – with special approvals for the 10- and 12-story buildings in the Airpark area, where the city strictly monitors building height.
Optima Kierland site was originally planned as three separate sites and then combined. The zoning and entitlement process started May 2014.
City officials were impressed by Optima’s high-end plans – and the company has delivered.
The new Optima tower includes a rooftop Sky Deck with a 50-meter lap pool, as well as a running track, spa and cold plunge, fire pits, outdoor bar and kitchen with TVs, and views of the McDowell Mountains.
Additional amenities include an indoor basketball court, outdoor pickleball court and a high-tech indoor/outdoor fitness center.
The apartments are complete with high-quality designer materials and fixtures, soaring ceilings, floor-to-ceiling windows, gourmet kitchens, spa-quality bathrooms and the latest in smart home technology.
The Optima Kierland towers have a total of 579 apartments.
“We are excited about opening the final building for Optima Kierland. We appreciate all of the support from the neighborhood, Councilman Jim Waring, the Phoenix City Council, the Commission and the city’s Planning and Building departments,” said David Hovey Jr., Optima’s president and COO, said.
“The location will always be highly coveted, but what sets our developments apart has been our dedication to unique architecture, high-quality construction and providing the next evolution of amenities.”
For more information, visit OptimaKierlandApartments.com.
Next up for the company: Optima McDowell Mountain Village, which plans 10 story buildings that will house 1,330 luxury apartment and condo units on North Scottsdale Road.
On May 4, the Development Review Board unanimously approved the Optima development on desert land from Mayo Boulevard to the Loop 101.
Scottsdale City Council narrowly approved the development in November.
The mammoth Optima project, projected to cost $1 billion to build, was opposed by council members Kathy Littlefield, Betty Janik and Solange Whitehead.
