Ortega ices idea of hockey in Scottsdale

While the “Scottsdale Coyotes” might be a light-the-lamp dream for hockey fans, city officials ice the idea.
After Tempe voters dropped the gloves on a multi-billion dollar plan to build an arena, the Arizona Coyotes appear stuck in their temporary home of Arizona State University’s Mullett Arena.
Putting out a Twitter poll after the May 16 crushing vote, the Coyotes asked fans where the team should call home.
Scottsdale was the overwhelming favorite, taking 69.2% of 107,659 votes. Mesa (15.5%) was a distant second, followed by Gilbert (8.7%) and Chandler (6.6%).
But it would take quite a power play to get an arena built here, especially as elected officials sound cool-as-ice to the idea.
First, the Coyotes would have to tee up the idea.
As speculation began about where the team might try to land, Coyotes President/CEO Xavier Gutierrez would only say the team has started “re-engaging with local officials and sites” and is “committed to Arizona.”
“The city has not been contacted by the Coyotes regarding anything in Scottsdale,” Kelly Corsette, a Scottsdale spokesman, said.
Mayor David Ortega said he loves having the Coyotes skating in Scottsdale – as an unofficial partner at the modest Scottsdale Ice Den rink, which is hardly NHL-sized.
“The Coyotes have a great philanthropic network in the Valley, and I love the vibe at the Ice Den,” Ortega said.
“However, I have not received any official or unofficial contact from the Coyotes organization to nest another Zamboni in Scottsdale.”
The Progress asked City Council members if they see a scenario of the Coyotes playing in Scottsdale – and if they are at least open to discussing the issue with the team.
Councilman Barry Graham said, “In my view, it's unlikely because there wouldn't be taxpayer support and who knows about site-selection.”
Councilman Tom Durham said he is “not aware of any locations that could function as a temporary home.
“I am not opposed to talking to them, but I am pretty skeptical,” Durham said, adding:
“The financing would need to be favorable for Scottsdale and not leave us on the hook. And of course we wouldn’t do it without strong support from fans and non-fans in Scottsdale.”
While Councilwoman Kathy Littlefield also would be willing to talk with the Coyotes, Councilwoman Betty Janik threw a hard hip check at hockey in the West’s Most Western Town:
“I am not in favor of the Coyotes moving to Scottsdale either temporarily or permanently,” Janik said. “It is not a good fit for Scottsdale.”
Councilwoman Tammy Caputi reflected on discussions 20 years ago to build a hockey arena for the Coyotes in Scottsdale.
“That negotiation did not end well,” she said. “I can’t see how things would be much different today.”
Councilwoman Solange Whitehead agreed on the possibility of professional hockey in Scottsdale: “I don't see a path forward.”
With tepid support from the city’s front line, it appears the only coyotes in Scottsdale will be the real desert dogs.
Hockey fans have speculated that the Coyotes might look to the tribal communities in to strike a deal on an arena.
The Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community is centrally located between Scottsdale and Mesa, and is currently home to Salt River Fields at Talking Stick, the spring training venue for the Arizona Diamondbacks and Colorado Rockies.
But Bernice Cota-Gann, director of community relations for the community, said the tribe is not exploring an arena.
“We are always open to new ideas that can expand development that will enhance the quality of life for our members, community and the state, but at this time, there are no conversations about sports facility development within the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community,” she said.
In the wake of the Tempe vote, there were reports that the Coyotes reached out to city of Mesa staff about the possibility of an arena complex on the site of the shuttered Fiesta Mall.
Neither the city, the Coyotes nor the two current Fiesta Mall owners would comment on whether there have been communications about using the mall for an arena.
At 80 acres, the Fiesta Mall site is twice the size of the Tempe parcel where the Coyotes pitched the arena-anchored entertainment district.
Fiesta Mall sits near the Loop 101 and U.S. 60, providing an easier drive for East Valley fans than the Coyote’s previous arena in Glendale.
In March, the owner of one half of the mall submitted a plan to the city to level the old mall and construct a new mixed-use development with retail, offices and up to 4,000 residential units.
Progress Staff Writer Scott Shumacher contributed to this report.
