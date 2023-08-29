Red Cross Region CEO gets a baptism by fire

In his first few weeks as the CEO of the American Red Cross’ Arizona/ New Mexico region, Edgar Olivo has had to handle more than his fair share of crises.
Since starting in April, the northern Scottsdale resident, who filled the role that was vacated by congressional candidate Kurt Kroemer in April, has had to activate his team of volunteers to respond to disasters in Hawaii, Nevada and, most recently, Yuma.
“We're at the front line of a lot of issues where we get to have a unique perspective on what is causing human suffering,” Olivo said. “Day One, it was a wildfire in New Mexico, then we were called as part of the level seven response to Hawaii – which is the highest level of response the American Red Cross can issue.
“And then this past weekend, I was watching (Hurricane Hilary) and we've already activated a level three response to aid with its victims,” he said, adding his team “is doing an excellent job.”
But these disasters have underscored a global issue that Olivo believes will continue to plague the planet: “The climate situation is a very concerning topic for me.”
Before taking on the role of CEO of the American Red Cross Arizona/ New Mexico region, Olivo co-founded the 501(c)-3 nonprofit organization Compass CBS which “focuses on developing resources to help strengthen a diverse, inclusive and sustainable entrepreneurial ecosystem in Arizona. He also developed the Going Green and Going Smart Program, which promotes sustainability among Arizona's small businesses.
“I've worked in sustainability for a very long time and through helping small businesses become more eco-friendly because we know that our consumer behaviors contribute to some of the challenges that the climate is experiencing,” Olivo said.
As frightening as these disasters have been, Olivo believes that these dark moments will allow his team of volunteers to shine.
“(The climate crisis) is causing these situations to begin piling up and so that requires a level of effectiveness and efficiency at the Red Cross that I'm very excited to bring to the table,” Olivo said.
He is already witnessing how swiftly the American Red Cross can respond to disastrous situations like the catastrophic wildfire in Maui.
“Between Arizona and New Mexico, we led an online fundraiser across the nation for our response to the wildfires in Hawaii and through that, we actually got 900 volunteers signed up on our website during that week,” Olivo said.
Acts of human generosity are what Olivo is striving to encourage during his tenure as the regional Red Cross CEO, overseeing Arizona and New Mexico operations.
“Through the response that we provide to people who have been affected by these disasters, we want to share their stories and to become more visible in the community,” he said.
“And we want to continue inviting the community to participate in what we do.”
First involvement
Olivo first became involved in the American Red Cross’ efforts as a teenager when he signed up to participate in a CPR certification program to help bolster his resume for college applications.
“I remember the feeling that I had when I took that certification at 18 of ‘oh my gosh, I hope when I'm in a room, someone else knows how to do this stuff’ because that's an important skill to have,” Olivo recalled.
With that skill added to his resume, Olivo’s next involvement came in November 2021, when he joined the Red Cross of America’s board and its diversity and inclusion committee
“Being on the board was also one of the greatest honors,” he said. “I always thought those opportunities were for other people and being able to feel included and welcomed was a great honor.”
During his time as a board member, Olivo spearheaded ways to reach new demographics, particularly the state's Hispanic population.
“With some of the numbers that I've seen in the demographics of who donates blood and how much, the Red Cross of America as an organization is collecting 40% of the blood to the country,” he said.
“In the Hispanic community, we have a special blood type which is type O negative that is common among our community. That is the kind of blood that we need to be donating and contributing to the pipeline that saves lives.”
Olivo has many goals for what he intends to be a lengthy career at the helm of the Arizona and New Mexico region of the Red Cross of America.
He intends to start outreach campaigns to increase blood donations among new demographics, he hopes to increase volunteers and prepare families for what to do in the case of emergencies like floods and fires.
He also wants to launch campaigns to increase downloads of the Red Cross app so that the public can have access to its resources and learn about ways to stay involved with it.
He also plans to activate services that will aid veterans.
“Our veterans need support and our veterans are oftentimes actually the ones volunteering and giving their time, energy. talent and resources to the Red Cross,” Olivo said.
“We’re currently asking ourselves how can we bring more of them along and how can we also make their experience with us is something that they can be productive within their own life because they have a lot of skills, but when they come back to the homeland, they encounter challenges because those skills sometimes aren’t lined up exactly to the corporate world.
“We know that we can find ways to improve the lives of our veteran community as well.”
He intends to do this by keeping active in the community and ensuring that his volunteers and staff are doing the same thing.
“We need to be observing what is happening around us in our environment and reconnecting with our neighbors and I think that neighborly behavior is something that requires an in-person face-to-face interaction,” he said.
With his sights set on the long haul, Olivo’s goal is to make a significant impact on the Arizona/ New Mexico region of the American Red Cross.
"I plan to give this career all the energy and attention it requires to meet the urgent needs of our communities," Olivo said.
