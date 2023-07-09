Developers – especially out-of-staters – routinely draw the ire of Scottsdale locals when they unveil plans for sprawling apartment buildings or industrial parks that flip the desert for commercial purposes.
Though the general idea of developing wildland might not be pleasing, a new project is unlikely to draw anything but support.
A much-needed medical facility is coming to North Scottsdale – and the real estate professional who put the deal together lives just up the way.
Jaime Northam, vice president of healthcare development for Ryan Companies, had a 10-minute drive south from her Scottsdale home just shy of Carefree to attend a June 28 groundbreaking event.
There, according to a press release, “Construction of a Class A, multi-tenant medical office building is underway at One Scottsdale.”
But that hardly tells the whole story. At Scottsdale Road and Thompson Peak Parkway, the northern edge of the sprawling One Scottsdale commercial/residential project, is Northam’s baby: One Scottsdale Medical.
The two-story One Scottsdale Medical building is dwarfed by nearby Mack Innovation Park, Axon and other mega-developments around North Scottsdale.
But the tenants of this mini-development are quite eye-popping: City of Hope and Exalt Health.
One will have scientists gazing into microscopes; the other will have doctors and therapists treating “heads in beds.”
City of Hope is one of the largest cancer research and treatment organizations in the U.S. and one of the leading research centers for diabetes and other life-threatening illnesses. It will be on the first floor of One Scottsdale Medical.
“As a budding medical hub, Scottsdale is full of opportunity – for patients and healthcare professionals,” said Dr. Kevin Tulipana, president of City of Hope Phoenix.
The new facility will enable City of Hope to do more “leading-edge research, treatment and care,” he added.
Above City of Hope, Texas-based Exalt Health will offer post-acute care rehabilitation services.
Exalt Health’s new location will host patients not quite ready to be back at home after stays at nearby hospitals – such as HonorHealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center, located across the street from One Scottsdale Medical.
Just south of the medical office will be a restaurant, shops and a gas station, with much more to come as more One Scottsdale development is announced.
Northam’s company has been quite active around Scottsdale. In 2018, Ryan Companies completed construction of HonorHealth Virginia G. Piper Cancer Center Renovation and McKesson at Chaparral Commerce Center.
Two years later, Ryan put up Hilton Scottsdale Old Town and Acoya Troon senior living community. And the Ryan-built Acoya Shea senior living community is nearing completion.
Not to be confused with Ryan Homes, Northam said her Ryan Companies is not into single-family home construction.
“We do developments, general contracting services, design, property management, as well as capital markets … So we have a fully integrated platform,” she said.
When she heard Scottsdale-based DMB Associates purchased state land for the One Scottsdale development, Northam knew she wanted in on the project.
“There was an opportunity to do medical on that piece of North Scottsdale. And so looking into it in more detail and just seeing the significant demand for more medical in that particular area, as well as the lack of supply for good, quality medical office space, it just made sense,” she said.
Long before City of Hope and Exalt Health agreed to lease space, Northam was ready to leap into One Scottsdale: “I knew the market warranted it,” she said.
“I live in far North Scottsdale … when I have to go for medical services for myself or for my 4-year-old son, we have to drive a good distance.”
One Scottsdale is a 120-acre mixed-use development that will have nearly 3 million square feet of space for commercial tenants, 2,000 residential units and 400 hotel rooms.
According to DMB, “In addition to new residential that is coming soon, One Scottsdale is currently home to One North Scottsdale and Avion on Legacy, two luxury, multifamily communities with 750 units.”
With the existing population mini-migration to North Scottsdale, and thousands of apartments and homes on the way, residents will be looking for new places to eat, shop, play – and, when something goes wrong, get fixed.
“Health care is needed especially as we continue to grow,” Northam said.
“As long as we put the right type of uses – like health care – to best serve the community. That’s key.
“I don't think anyone ever complained about that.”
Count Mayor David Ortega in on that.
"Scottsdale One brings cutting-edge research and state-of-science rehabilitation care, which complement Scottsdale's portfolio of world-class medical institutions,” Ortega said.
