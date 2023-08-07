Road fatalities continue grim rise in state

The number of people dying in vehicle crashes in Arizona increased for the third straight year in 2022 with about three fatalities a day, according to the latest state report.
The 1,294 traffic fatalities across the state last year represented an increase of 8.6% over 2021, the Arizona Department of Transportation said.
Its annual Arizona Motor Vehicle Crash Facts, released last week, faulted speed as the continuing leading factor in fatal and serious crashes, causing 426 deaths and 20,069 injuries during 2022.
“We are seeing an increase in both traffic and fatal collisions," said Maj. Jason Leonard, chief of staff of the Arizona Department of Public Safety’s Highway Patrol Division.
“Most of these collisions are preventable if drivers do two things – avoid distractions and remain focused on the task of driving and be patient and drive within the law, especially relating to speed, passing and distracted driving.”
Overall, the 2022 traffic fatality total is the second-highest ever recorded in Arizona and only slightly behind the record 1,301 deaths recorded in 2006.
Maricopa County saw 660 fatal vehicle crashes in 2022, compared with 603 in 2021.
Phoenix, Chandler, Mesa, Gilbert, Scottsdale and Queen Creek each followed the state and county lead with more fatal crashes than in 2021.
For 2022, Phoenix reported 282 fatal crashes and 301 deaths; Chandler, 19 fatal crashes and 20 deaths; Mesa, 53 crashes and 55 deaths; Gilbert, 18 crashes and 19 deaths; Scottsdale, 16 crashes and 16 deaths and Queen Creek, four crashes and four deaths.
In 2021, Phoenix had 278 fatal crashes and 294 deaths; Chandler, 15 crashes and 16 deaths; Mesa, 43 crashes and 45 deaths; Gilbert, 15 crashes and 15 deaths; Scottsdale, 14 crashes and 14 deaths and Queen Creek with two crashes and two deaths.
Crashes with injuries in 2022 also went up for four of the East Valley communities from the previous year. Overall, injuries from crashes totaled 52,411 during 2022, a slight increase from 2021.
Chandler had 1,225 injury crashes, up from 942; Mesa, 1,996 up from 1,824; Gilbert, 569 up from 544 and Queen Creek, 131 up from 100.
However, the other two saw drops with Phoenix having 10,668 injury crashes in 2022 compared with 10,879 in 2021 and Scottsdale, 1,126 from a high of 1,207.
The state agency reported that inappropriate speed and speeding accounted for a greater share of deaths and injuries.
Alcohol also played a role in the crashes.
Five of the communities saw an increase in alcohol-related crashes and while Phoenix saw a 10% drop to 1,297, it saw an increase of people killed in these sorts of crashes.
Booze-fueled crashes claimed 51 lives in Phoenix compared with 49 in 2021, according to the report.
Among DUI-related crashes, Chandler and Gilbert similarly each saw five deaths compared with three the year prior; Scottsdale, five deaths, up from one and Queen Creek, one death compared with none in 2021.
Mesa, however, saw its alcohol-related crash deaths dropped to eight from the 11 reported in 2021.
Overall, alcohol-related crashes resulting in fatalities –223 – saw a slight decline during 2022 in the state.
And when it comes to the number of injuries caused by drunken drivers, Chandler, Mesa and Queen Creek saw an uptick while Gilbert, Phoenix and Scottsdale saw a slight decrease.
Injuries in crashes related to alcohol decreased slightly for the state with 3,538 such crashes in 2022 compared with 3,617 in 2021.
The report also looked at pedestrian, bicyclist and motorcyclist deaths, which all went up last year. The data did not drill down to individual communities.
During 2022, there were 302 pedestrian deaths in the state, a 16.2% increase from 260 in 2021. For the same year 48 bicyclists died in crashes compared with 45 in 21, the report said, adding that bicycle-related fatalities have risen each year since 2018.
There also were 228 motorcyclist deaths in crashes, a 36.5% increase from 167 during 2021. The report stated that in 42% of the deaths in which authorities could determine helmet use involved riders and passengers who weren’t wearing helmets.
Although the total number crashes in Arizona for 2022 dropped 1.25% to 119,991 from 121,506 in 2021, the total fatality increased by 8.5% to 1,294 from 1,192.
Injuries from all crashes totaled 35,878 in 2022.
The report also said that the peak month for all crashes was generally in March and for fatal crashes the peak month was in October.
Also, the peak day for all crashes are Fridays and the peak day for fatal crashes, Saturday with the peak hour for fatal crashes occurring between 7-8 p.m.
Motorcycle crashes occurred more frequently between the hours of 4-5 p.m.; pedestrian involved crashes, 7-8 p.m. and bicycle crashes, 4-5 p.m. The peak hour for alcohol-related crashes was 2-3 a.m.
According to the report, children 14 and younger accounted for 42 fatalities and 2,789 injuries from vehicle crashes last year.
Also, vehicle crashes resulted in $21.3 billion in economic losses in Arizona.
