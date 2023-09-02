RVF board sends proposal to Scottsdale

Unless a “pump the brakes” moment happens soon, Scottsdale could be pumping water to Rio Verde Foothills again soon.
“I think we're within a few weeks of getting the water flowing again,” Kent Thomas said. “That might be a little optimistic.”
The ball is now in the city’s court after the approval of an intergovernmental agreement by Thomas and the other four members of the Rio Verde Foothills Standpipe Board.
Thomas, the board member who has been negotiating details of the agreement with high-level Scottsdale officials, confirmed the RVF board vote for the agreement during executive session at its Aug. 29 meeting.
“We've done our part,” Thomas said. “And I think you'll probably see it coming up on Scottsdale’s (City Council) agenda here within the next week or two.”
Before the board’s Aug. 29 meeting, Thomas drove by the standpipe near the intersection of Jomax and Pima roads.
“I hadn't really ever looked at it before,” he said. “It's an amazing facility. It's really well done.
“It's designed for production and is not currently being used.”
Scottsdale provided water to that Jomax standpipe for years, before shutting down service at the beginning of 2023. That led to a state effort to create SB 1432, which requires Scottsdale to resume providing water – via a “standpipe district” – to its unincorporated neighbor.
But it’s up to Thomas and his fellow board members to negotiate agreements.
Thomas was tasked with being the primary contact with Scottsdale.
Six weeks after shutting down water to the standpipe, Scottsdale City Council passed a proposed intergovernmental agreement targeted at resuming water service to Rio Verde Foothills by working with the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors – who promptly rejected it.
Thomas said the previous IGA was a great template to revise for his board’s needs.
The RVF Standpipe Board’s new IGA is “similar in orientation to the county IGA – but obviously readdressed to Rio Verde Foothills,” Thomas said.
“It addresses all of the salient points that were in the original one,” he added.
Over the last six weeks, Thomas had numerous conversations with Scottsdale City Manager Jim Thompson and Brian Biesemeyer, the Scottsdale Water director, on what the city wanted to see in the agreement.
Thomas said “the usual indemnification clauses” and insurance requirements are part of the proposal.
“It's all very reasonable,” Thomas said, adding attorneys for both sides reviewed drafts.
“We've gone back and forth with our counsel, their counsel, myself and the city manager – Jim Thompson – and are in a good spot. So now it's up to them to vote,” Thomas said.
Kelly Corsette, a city spokesman, recently told the Progress the city will not formally meet with board members until “the standpipe district identifies their water source and is ready to discuss specific deal points of an intergovernmental agreement with the city.”
Thomas said the RVF Standpipe Board is close to finalizing an agreement with private utility company EPCOR to provide the water for Scottsdale to treat and transport.
Thomas said he and his fellow board members (Meredith DeAngelis, Michael Miola, Thomas Braun and Chris Josefowski) are appreciative of Scottsdale’s efforts thus far.
He called Thompson “a great guy – very easy to work with. Very collaborative.”
Thomas said there were days he talked to Thompson and Biesemeyer multiple times to review details.
“My impression is they have a vested interest in doing the right thing,” Thomas said.
But the ultimate decision on the proposal must come via a council vote.
As of this newspaper’s deadline, the proposed intergovernmental agreement with the Rio Verde Foothills Standpipe District Board was not on the Scottsdale City Council agenda for its Tuesday, Sept. 5, meeting.
