RVF board working with city for water

A group of amateur politicians are making “very good” progress in negotiations with a comparative giant.
Scottsdale, with over 240,000 residents, has a budget of $2.5 billion.
Rio Verde Foothills, home to about 1,000, has a budget of … whatever folks want to contribute.
Who among the retirees, young families struggling to make a start and off-the-gridders would be qualified to do complex negotiations and craft intricate contracts?
Kent Thomas, for one.
Thomas, who has a background in negotiating healthcare contracts and writing requests for proposals, is one of the appointees to the Rio Verde Foothills Standpipe Board. His fellow board members are Meredith DeAngelis, Michael Miola, Thomas Braun and Chris Josefowski.
The board’s mission: to secure water from private utility EPCOR, then land a “treat and transport” agreement with the city of Scottsdale to provide drinkable water to a standpipe on Jomax Road.
Scottsdale provided water to that standpipe for years, before shutting down service at the beginning of 2023. That led to a state effort to create SB 1432, which requires Scottsdale to resume providing water – via a “standpipe district” – to its unincorporated neighbor.
But it’s up to Thomas and his fellow board members to negotiate agreements.
Thomas was tasked with being the primary contact with Scottsdale.
“It's good – the relationship is good,” Thomas said of his initial discussions with the city. “They're very active and agreeable. Happy to be working with us, eager to work through the details and get this all underway.
“So it is very good. Very good,” he repeated.
Acting on advice, the RVF board realized it did not have to start from scratch. Rather, it is using an intergovernmental agreement (IGA) that Scottsdale City Council passed in February “as a template,” Thomas said.
That Scottsdale IGA was targeted at resuming water service to Rio Verde Foothills by working with the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors – who promptly rejected it.
“There are obvious changes … it's no longer the county in the agreement, it's the standpipe district,” Thomas noted.
He and his colleagues feel the Scottsdale-Maricopa County IGA is a solid path to follow.
“Much of it seems pretty straightforward and logical and reasonable,” Thomas said. “And so we met with our counsel for it to be the basis of what we think the agreement should be.”
At an Aug. 14 meeting, the RVF Standpipe Board went into private, executive session, to discuss “next steps with EPCOR” and “next steps and possible action with city of Scottsdale’s IGA.”
Following open meeting laws, Thomas did not share what the board discussed privately. No votes were taken on the two key items when the board returned to public session.
Kelly Corsette, a spokesman for the city of Scottsdale, confirmed “city staff (members) have had informal phone conversations with some standpipe district board members,” as well as a preliminary meeting with the board chair.
Corsette said the city will not formally meet with board members until “the standpipe district identifies their water source and is ready to discuss specific deal points of an intergovernmental agreement with the city.”
Approval by the Scottsdale City Council would ultimately be needed for any deal with the RVF district.
Thomas laughed, thinking about everything he didn’t know, just two months ago when he was asked to join the board.
“We all kind of didn't know what we were getting into, you know, the complexity involved,” Thomas said. “We were all kind of told, ‘Hey, you're just gonna have these two agreements and away you go. It'll be simple’ – and it's never that simple.
“It's quite a bit of learning and understanding of just what it means to be the kind of entity we are. How to navigate those waters, you know, open meeting laws. How to get resources when you have no funding resources.”
Even so, the board of amateurs now has a professional legal adviser.
DeAngelis last week told the Progress it was too early to provide an estimate on when RVF would resume drinking Scottsdale water – and how much it would cost.
“I would have to agree with her. It's still a little early,” Thomas said.
But, he added, “Now that we have counsel, things are moving much more rapidly. We're much more comfortable that we can put agreements in place.”
