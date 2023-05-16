Saguaro High senior honored for achievements

Rather than what she did during her high school years, the better question might be what Eva Tello didn’t do.
The soon-to-be-grad was honored at a recent Scottsdale Unified School District governing board meeting for her accomplishments – and a scholarship set up to launch her future.
Eva will graduate from the Scottsdale Math and Science Academy this month, which requires advanced level course work in math, science and English, as well as STEM-related community service and math and science competitions.
On top of that, she earning a certified nursing assistant license through her CTE coursework at Saguaro, is the president of Saguaro’s Health Occupations Students of America (HOSA) chapter, will compete in this year's 2023 State HOSA competition and is a member of the National Honor Society.
She was also a standout on the tennis team, posting a 12-2 record in singles and 11-2 in doubles.
Even while doing all these activities – and working part time at a grocery store – she has maintained a 4.0 GPA.
In the fall, Eva will study health at Arizona State University, with funding from the Dorrance Scholarship, which targets first-generation Arizona college students.
The total Dorrance Scholarship is valued at more than $100,000 over the course of four years of study. It includes international travel opportunities, an innovation experience and cultural enrichment events.
As usual, Eva will be off and running early, taking part in a summer bridge program to help prepare for college academics.
