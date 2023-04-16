Scottsdale Community College is beckoning creative thinkers to its Performing Arts Open House 8-11 a.m. Saturday, April 22, to learn more about its visual and perming arts programs.
The “Friends & Neighbors” event gives visitors a chance to meet with faculty members and engage in hands-on activities to explore their field of interest, as well as learn more about the college’s degree and certificate programs.
The Visual Communication program will teach attendees how to print their own customized posters using the latest industry technology, giving them hands-on with the print lab and digital press.
“They will learn what it's like to work in this fast-growing industry, where skills in graphic design, marketing, and digital manufacturing are highly sought after,” the college said in a release.
The Interior Design and Architectural Technology programs will be collaborating in a joint event. Food and drink, along with a design-related gift will be provided.
The Art Department will showcase a photography expo where visitors can learn about the origins of photography and witness the chemical magic in action as they create their own photogram bandana.
The sculpture showcase will teach visitors to make a 5" x 5" relief sculpture cast in aluminum. Participants can scratch an original design in a block of resin-bonded sand, which will be filled with molten aluminum, cooled, and removed from the mold for them to take home.
Metal casting is one of many processes explored in the sculpture area of the Art Department, along with woodworking, wood carving, gas welding, mig welding, tig welding, stone carving, blacksmithing, and more. SCC also offers classes in small metals for making jewelry and other types of art using metalsmithing techniques.
The Scottsdale School of Film+Theatre will provide a film set and shoot a scene on their sound stage, with participants getting the chance to set up lights, cameras, and audio equipment before trying out each role on a set.
In addition, participants will receive a link to view the final film they worked on.
The Music Department will feature performances by the award-winning jazz combo Artist of Promise at 8:30-9 a.m. at Two Waters Circle, and thethe SCC Faculty Woodwind Trio will perform from 9:30-10 a.m. in MUS115.
Visitors can learn about the requirements and admission criteria for each program, as well as the career opportunities available after graduation
The event is open to all prospective students and their families, regardless of their previous experience in the visual and performing arts, including high school students, professionals looking for a career change, and lifelong learners.
